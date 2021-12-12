(Photo : Min An on Pexels) A night sky event, specifically an alignment of planets, a crescent moon, and asteroids, is happening this month of December

A night sky event, specifically an alignment of planets, a crescent moon, and asteroids, is happening this month, and according to astronomers, the best time to watch it is tonight.

According to a Times NOW report, celestial bodies such as "the moon and Venus will put up" a night to show to remember on December 12.

Specifically, two large asteroids, five planets, and a crescent moon are aligning in the night sky tonight. It will be seen even without using a telescope.

The moon came nearer planets Saturn, Jupiter and Venus early this month. An individual can easily see all three celestial objects by watching westward following sunset.

ALSO READ: NASA James Webb Telescope Just Got Fueled; Set to Launch 3 Days Before Christmas





The Best Time to Watch the Night Sky Event

The said three planets have been noticeable since December 6. Although today, as many as five planets will be seen in the night sky, the astronomers said.

Uranus and Neptune will be joining the moon as it aligns with Venus, Jupiter and Saturn. Essentially, the moon has been next to Venus from the beginning of the week. However, as the week goes by, it moves up the chain and passes planets Jupiter and Saturn. Tonight, it is expected to position between Uranus and Neptune.

A post on St. Louis Astronomy's Facebook page indicated that the best time to watch the alignment would be today, December 12, after sunset.

In addition to this rare alignment, the crescent moon and the two massive asteroids will be seen.

5 Planets and a Crescent Moon in the Night Sky

Jupiter, Venus, and the moon are possibly to be visible altogether to "to the naked eye at that time," this report specified. The same lighting occurred on July 19, 2020.

Five planets - Mars, Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, and Venus, and the crescent moon, were all visible in the night sky.

Forty-five minutes before sunrise, the crescent moon and the five planets visibly curved through the morning sky last year, on July 19. If the said night sky event is not enough of a reason to watch, the "Geminid meteor shower" will also streak through the sky.

'Geminids'

According to NASA, the Geminids, which take place every December, are among the best, not to mention, the most dependable meteor showers, Conscious Reminder reported.

Astronomy professor Peter Brown, from Western University in London, Ontario, who's studying meteor showers, has gone further, calling the occurrence the year's "strongest meteor shower."

A constant favorite among the annual meteor showers, the Geminid meteor shower is expected to show up tonight, until tomorrow.

As indicated in an EarthSky report, Essentially, the Geminids are a reliable meteor shower for people watching around 2 am local time, from a dark-sky site.

It's frequently heard from those who see the Geminid meteor shower in the late-night hours. In 2021, a waxing gibbous moon is also expected to position above the horizon during the peak time for viewing.

However, it will set shortly after, leaving the sky dark for watching meteors. Therefore, the best time to watch the Geminid meteors in 2021 is possibly before dawn, for example, from 3 am 'til dawn, on December 14 morning.

Related information about the Geminid meteor shower is shown on Magnetic Reversal News's YouTube video below:

RELATED ARTICLE: Exoplanet Larger Than Jupiter Detected Intact Under Binary System; Parent Stars Bigger and Hotter Than the Sun





Check out more news and information on Space in Science Times.