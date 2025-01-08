Mars Life Samples May Arrive Sooner as NASA Considers New Retrieval Strategies

NASA is considering new ways to bring Martian samples to Earth by the 2030s, aiming to cut costs and shorten timelines.

This comes after the original Mars Sample Return plan, developed in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA), was deemed too complex and expensive, with an estimated cost of $11 billion and a possible delivery date of 2040.

NASA's New Strategies Focus on Cost and Speed

In response to an independent review, NASA sought more efficient solutions. Administrator Bill Nelson revealed that two new strategies are under evaluation, with a final decision expected by late 2026.

Both approaches aim to leverage existing technology and commercial partnerships to streamline the process.

According to CNN, the first strategy involves using NASA's sky crane system, a method successfully employed to land the Perseverance and Curiosity rovers. This system lowers payloads onto Mars' surface with precision, even under challenging atmospheric conditions.

The second strategy looks to industry, exploring heavy-lift vehicle landers from companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin. These designs promise a fresh approach to tackling Mars' thin atmosphere, which complicates safe landings.

Since landing in February 2021, the Perseverance rover has collected rock and soil samples from Jezero Crater, an ancient lakebed that may hold clues to past life.

These specimens are vital for understanding Mars' geological history, climate evolution, and potential habitability. Scientists are eager to examine them in advanced Earth-based labs, which could provide answers about life beyond our planet.

NASA Aims for 2035 Mars Sample Return with Streamlined Direct Mission Plan

The updated strategies focus on simplifying the mission. For example, instead of sending samples into lunar orbit before returning them to Earth, NASA now plans a direct return.

Both options involve landing a Mars Ascent Vehicle near Perseverance, loading it with samples, and launching it to meet ESA's Earth Return Orbiter. The orbiter will then ferry the samples home.

Innovations include smaller ascent vehicles and more robust power systems that can withstand Mars' harsh conditions, such as dust storms. These advancements could enable the mission to be completed as early as 2035, with costs projected between $5.5 billion and $7.7 billion — far less than the original plan.

NASA isn't alone in the quest for Martian samples. China's Tianwen-3 mission, slated for launch in 2028, aims to return samples by 2031, Space reported.

However, NASA's approach focuses on collecting diverse samples across various Martian terrains, offering a more comprehensive look at the planet's history.

Teams at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory are now working on engineering designs for both strategies. Challenges include enlarging the sky crane system and developing a Mars Ascent Vehicle capable of surviving the planet's conditions.

While the road ahead is complex, the stakes are high. These samples could redefine humanity's understanding of Mars and its potential to support life. Nelson emphasized that this mission isn't just about science — it's a step toward eventually sending humans to the red planet.