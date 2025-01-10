Antarctic Ice Shelf Faces New Threat as Warm Ocean Currents Encroach

The Antarctic Ice Sheet, the largest reservoir of freshwater on Earth, faces an escalating threat as warmer ocean currents move closer to its expansive floating ice shelves.

These shelves, critical for stabilizing global sea levels and regulating climate, are thinning from below, raising concerns among scientists and policymakers alike.

Shifting Ocean Currents Threaten Stability of Antarctic Filchner-Ronne Ice Shelf

The Filchner-Ronne Ice Shelf, one of Antarctica's largest, currently benefits from cold, near-freezing currents that circulate beneath it, PhysOrg reported.

However, new research suggests that shifting ocean patterns could soon bring warmer waters into this protected region, accelerating ice melt and potentially destabilizing the shelf.

Between 2017 and 2021, scientists analyzed ocean temperature and current velocity data using advanced sensors on the seafloor and floating beneath the ice shelf. Their findings, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans, show that warm water flows increase significantly during warmer summers.

In years like 2017 and 2018, when sea ice was particularly scarce, warm currents surged more easily across the continental shelf.

The study also reveals a previously unrecognized pattern: warm water flows not only through the Filchner Trough, the primary undersea pathway to the ice shelf, but also through a smaller trough to the east. These flows vary annually, driven by changes in oceanic and atmospheric conditions.

From Manila to Miami: Coastal Cities Face Flood Risks as Antarctic Ice Melts

While it's uncertain whether these warmer currents reached the ice shelf's edge in 2017 and 2018, past events, like in 2013, suggest that wind patterns could guide warm water directly to the ice shelf. If such events become more frequent, the implications for global sea levels could be catastrophic.

Scientists warn that melting ice shelves could destabilize inland ice sheets, leading to significant and irreversible sea-level rise.

According to John Menadue's Public Policy Journal, coastal cities worldwide, including Miami, Manila, and Amsterdam, are at increasing risk of flooding and property loss.

The polar region's rapid transformations underline the urgent need for climate action. Record-low sea ice, extreme heat waves, and shifting ecosystems are all signs that global warming is accelerating.

Experts emphasize reducing greenhouse gas emissions as the most effective way to curb these trends.

Failing to act could result in the collapse of ice shelves, runaway sea-level rise, and devastating impacts on millions of people living in coastal areas. The future of Antarctica's ice and the safety of vulnerable populations depend on immediate, coordinated global efforts to limit warming and mitigate its effects.