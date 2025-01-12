Creepy Red-Eyed Cicadas to Swarm 13 States Following 17-Year Underground Stay

This spring, billions of red-eyed cicadas will emerge from a 17-year underground hibernation, creating a noisy spectacle across 13 U.S. states.

Known as Brood XIV, these insects are set to cause a stir in several regions, from New York to West Virginia, as they tunnel out of the earth and make their annual appearance. Brood XIV's return is timed to the warming of the ground, typically occurring between April and June, when the temperature reaches around 64°F.

Brood XIV Cicadas Return with a Buzz That's Hard to Ignore

These periodic cicadas have a special life cycle — they emerge only every 17 years, making their return a rare event. While their exact timing can vary, it's certain that once they begin to surface, their presence will be impossible to ignore.

The most striking feature of these cicadas is their loud, high-pitched buzzing. Male cicadas make this noise to attract females, and it's so loud that it can be compared to the sound of a lawnmower.

The buzzing, while a natural part of their mating ritual, often frustrates people, leading to complaints. In fact, in 2021, the noise became so overwhelming in some areas that local sheriff's offices, like the one in Newberry County, South Carolina, had to reassure residents that the cicadas were harmless and merely part of nature.

While they can be annoying, cicadas are not dangerous. They play a beneficial role in the ecosystem. Their underground burrows help aerate the soil, and their presence provides a vital food source for predators like birds, TDPel Media reported.

Billions of Cicadas Set to Take Over 13 States in 2025

Once they emerge, the cicadas will only be active for about four to six weeks before disappearing just as quickly as they came.

According to DailyMail, the cicadas' brief lives are focused on mating. They don't cause much damage; they mostly climb trees and even "pee" along the way. Fortunately, their urine is just water and harmless to the environment, unlike the urine of mammals.

This year's return of Brood XIV will not be as extreme as the 2021 event, which was dubbed the "cicada apocalypse." That year, a trillion cicadas emerged, causing a massive and overwhelming presence across the country.

However, Brood XIV still promises to be a significant event, with billions of cicadas swarming over 13 states, including New York, Georgia, Kentucky, and Ohio.

Some cities and counties where cicadas are expected to appear include Cincinnati in Ohio, Asheville in North Carolina, and Richmond in Kentucky.