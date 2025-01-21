New 'Supergiant' Sea Bug Found in South China Sea, Named After Darth Vader

A team of researchers has discovered a new species of giant sea bug in the South China Sea, and they've named it after the iconic "Star Wars" villain, Darth Vader.

The creature, called Bathynomus vaderi, is a "supergiant" sea bug that can grow up to 12.8 inches (32.5 centimeters) long and weighs over 2.2 pounds (1 kilogram), making it one of the largest known isopods.

New Supergiant Sea Bug Discovered in Vietnam, Named After Darth Vader

The Bathynomus species is typically found in deep, cold waters and is known for its hard exoskeleton and seven pairs of legs. While most of these sea bugs are small, measuring just 2.5 centimeters, this new species stands out for its remarkable size.

According to LiveScience, researchers first encountered B. vaderi while studying isopods in Vietnam, where these creatures have become a popular delicacy.

Fishermen in the region sell the crustaceans in restaurants, where they are often compared to lobster.

The species gets its name from the shape of its head, which closely resembles the famous helmet of Darth Vader.

In addition to its unique appearance, B. vaderi has distinct physical features, including a pronounced depression in its hip bone and a bony ridge protruding from its coracoid bone, setting it apart from other supergiant isopods.

Giant Sea Bug Discovered 3,000 Feet Underwater Near Spratly Islands

The sea bug has been found in deep waters over 3,000 feet underwater, where no light reaches, and it is thought to live near the Spratly Islands in Vietnam, CBS News reported.

Scientists believe there may be other populations of B. vaderi in the South China Sea, but more research is needed to confirm this.

While the discovery is exciting, the growing demand for sea bugs in the local market raises concerns. Increased fishing pressures could threaten these giant isopods, but researchers hope that this discovery could lead to more sustainable fishing practices and regulations to protect these deep-sea creatures.

B. vaderi is not the largest isopod species, as that title goes to Bathynomus jamesi, which can reach up to 20 inches (50 centimeters) long. Nonetheless, this new species adds to our understanding of the diverse and mysterious creatures that inhabit the deep sea.