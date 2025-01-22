Mysterious Cosmic Waves That Sound Like Birds Detected in Unexpected Space Region

Scientists have recently discovered unusual electromagnetic waves in space that sound like birds chirping when turned into audio signals.

Referred to as chorus waves, these phenomena were observed at an impressive distance exceeding 62,000 miles (100,000 kilometers) from Earth. This is the farthest such waves have ever been recorded and in a region where their presence was not expected.

Chorus Waves Found in Unexpected Space Region, Sparking Scientific Curiosity

Chorus waves refer to a form of electromagnetic radiation that propagates along the magnetic field lines of Earth. When converted into sound, their high-pitched, rising tones mimic the trills of birds.

These waves were first detected in the 1960s by antennas in Antarctica and later by NASA's Van Allen Probes, which studied them at closer distances.

However, the latest discovery was made using NASA's Magnetospheric Multiscale satellites, designed to explore magnetic interactions between Earth and the Sun, AP reported.

This new finding has sparked curiosity among researchers, as it challenges existing knowledge about where and how these waves form.

The waves were detected in a part of space where Earth's magnetic field stretches out significantly. Scientists speculate that this unusual environment may influence the creation of the waves, though the exact process remains unknown.

Chorus Waves: Key to Understanding Earth's Radiation Belts and Space Weather

Chorus waves play an important role in shaping Earth's radiation belts, areas that protect the planet from harmful solar particles.

These waves can also produce high-energy electrons capable of interfering with satellites and communications systems.

According to Newsweek, the discovery that they occur farther out in space raises questions about their potential impact on technology and space weather.

They are "one of the strongest and most significant waves in space," said Chengming Liu, a researcher at Beihang University and the study's lead author.

The discovery also hints at similar phenomena occurring near other planets, such as Jupiter and Saturn, where chorus waves have previously been observed.