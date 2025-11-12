'Cannibal CME' Sparks Strong Geomagnetic Storms: Auroras Expected Across US and Canada Tonight

A rare and powerful solar storm, known as a "Cannibal CME," is set to impact Earth's magnetic field late tonight and into Tuesday, November 12, lighting up the skies across the northern United States and Canada with spectacular auroral displays.

What Is a Cannibal CME?

A "Cannibal CME" is a rare and dramatic solar event that takes place when two coronal mass ejections (CMEs) - massive bursts of plasma and magnetic fields expelled from the Sun's corona - collide and merge as they speed through space toward Earth. Normally, a single CME travels through the solar wind at its own pace, but sometimes a second, faster CME is launched shortly after the first. As it catches up, the faster ejection overtakes and engulfs the slower one, effectively "cannibalizing" it.

When this happens, the two CMEs merge into a single, supercharged structure containing enhanced magnetic fields, higher plasma density, and intensified shock waves. This combination dramatically increases their overall strength and speed, making the resulting solar storm much more potent than either eruption alone would have been.

Upon reaching Earth, this merged CME can significantly disturb our planet's magnetosphere - the protective magnetic shield that deflects solar radiation. The interaction between the CME's charged particles and Earth's magnetic field can trigger powerful geomagnetic storms, which in turn produce brilliant auroral displays in the night sky. These auroras can often be seen much farther south than usual, painting the sky with waves of green, red, and violet light.

In addition to their visual spectacle, Cannibal CMEs can also have technological impacts, such as disrupting satellite operations, GPS navigation, radio signals, and even power grids. Because of their intense and unpredictable nature, scientists closely monitor such events using solar observatories and space weather prediction models to understand better and forecast their effects on Earth.

The Source: Sunspot 4274's Explosive Activity

This week's event originates from the hyperactive sunspot region 4274, which has produced a series of major flares. On November 11, it unleashed a massive X5.1-class flare—the strongest of 2025 so far—causing a radio blackout across southern Africa. The eruption expelled a fast-moving CME directly toward Earth, following two earlier outbursts: an X1.7 flare on November 9 and an X1.2 flare on November 10, both with their own CMEs.

According to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), these CMEs are expected to arrive almost simultaneously and merge, intensifying the geomagnetic effects.

What to Expect: Strong Geomagnetic Storms

Forecast models from NOAA and NASA suggest the merged CMEs could produce G3 (strong) geomagnetic storm conditions, with the potential for even stronger activity if the timing aligns precisely. A previous Cannibal CME on April 15, 2025, triggered a G4 (severe) storm that pushed auroras as far south as France.

For this event, space weather experts anticipate storm peaks between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. EST (0300–0600 GMT). Earlier in the evening, minor to moderate storm levels (G1–G2) are expected between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. EST.

Where to See the Northern Lights

If the skies are clear, auroras may be visible much farther south than usual. According to Orbital Today, NOAA's aurora forecast places 21 U.S. states under potential viewing zones, including:

Alaska, North Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, Wisconsin, Michigan, Maine, South Dakota, Idaho, Vermont, Washington, New Hampshire, Wyoming, New York, Iowa, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Nebraska, Ohio, Illinois, and Indiana.

Observers in dark, rural areas with minimal light pollution will have the best chance of seeing the vibrant green, pink, and red lights dancing across the sky.

In Canada, northern regions such as the Northwest Territories, northern Alberta, northern Manitoba, and Yukon are expected to witness particularly vivid auroras. Popular viewing sites like Churchill, Manitoba, are likely to offer some of the most stunning displays.

Scientists on Alert

While these storms create beautiful sky shows, they can also disrupt satellite operations, GPS systems, and radio communications. Agencies worldwide are monitoring the event closely to assess potential impacts on power grids and spacecraft.

The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center advises staying updated through its real-time alerts and aurora forecast maps, especially as the Cannibal CME's arrival window narrows.