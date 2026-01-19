NASA Artemis II 2026: How to Send Your Name to the Moon on the Next Mission

NASA Artemis II 2026 marks the first crewed lunar mission in over 50 years, sending astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen on a 10-day journey around the Moon's far side. The mission tests the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft, paving the way for future lunar landings and deep-space exploration. Over 1.5 million names will fly on a microchip aboard Orion, letting global participants become part of this historic milestone. This follows previous campaigns, including Send Your Name to Mars and Artemis I, which allowed millions to engage directly with space missions, providing a tangible connection to humanity's exploration of the solar system.

Submitting your name is simple through NASA's official channels and generates a digital boarding pass for participants. This initiative not only preserves your name in space but also fosters public excitement, encourages STEM engagement, and gives everyone a personal link to Artemis II's journey and the broader legacy of lunar exploration.

What Is the Artemis II Mission Timeline for NASA Moon Mission?

NASA Artemis II 2026 is scheduled to launch no earlier than February 5, 2026, after completing a wet dress rehearsal to test fueling, countdown, and system readiness. The SLS Block 1 rocket, stacked with Orion and the European Service Module, reached Kennedy Space Center's Pad 39B after a 12-hour slow crawl from the Vehicle Assembly Building. Astronauts conduct low Earth orbit checkouts before performing the translunar injection burn.

The Orion spacecraft follows a figure-eight path around the Moon, reaching 4,600 miles beyond its surface and 230,000 miles from Earth. The 10-day mission concludes with a Pacific Ocean splashdown near San Diego. Artemis II's trajectory not only tests crewed deep-space capabilities but also serves as a pathfinder for Artemis III, which aims for a lunar south pole landing in 2027.

How Can You Send Your Name to the Moon on Artemis II?

Sending your name to the Moon on NASA Artemis II 2026 is an exciting way to participate in history. The process is simple and allows anyone to have their name carried aboard Orion during the lunar flyby. Following a few easy steps ensures your name is included before the submission deadline.

Step-by-Step Guide to Send Your Name to the Moon on Artemis II

Visit the Official Page: Go to the NASA Artemis II "Send Your Name" page, linked from nasa.gov/artemis . Fill Out the Form: Enter your full name, optional message, and contact details. Submit Your Entry: Click the submit button to register your name for inclusion. Receive Confirmation: A digital boarding pass will be generated for you to download or share. Etching on SD Card: Your name will be etched onto a silicon wafer or SD card that travels aboard Orion. Check Deadlines: Submit before the late 2025 cut-off to ensure your name flies on Artemis II.

This step-by-step method guarantees your name joins over 1.5 million others in orbiting the Moon, making you part of NASA's historic lunar mission.

What Really Happens When You Send Your Name to the Moon

Sending your name to the Moon on NASA Artemis II 2026 is a symbolic yet exciting way to participate in space exploration. Names are collected digitally through NASA's online form and stored on a microchip or SD card inside the Orion spacecraft. While your name won't be individually visible or tracked during the flight, it will travel on the same lunar flyby as the astronauts, orbiting the Moon as part of this historic mission. Participants receive a digital boarding pass confirming inclusion, providing a keepsake of their lunar journey.

NASA shares live coverage of the Artemis II mission, including launch sequences, in-orbit operations, and general spacecraft updates, but there is no private livestream showing individual names in flight. The experience is largely symbolic, representing public engagement in one of humanity's farthest journeys from Earth. By sending your name, you become part of a collective record of human participation in deep-space exploration, joining millions who have contributed to previous Artemis missions.

Why Participate in NASA Space Missions Like Send Your Name?

Participating in NASA Space Missions, such as sending your name to the Moon, connects citizens directly to groundbreaking milestones in human spaceflight. This Artemis II mission includes the first woman and the first non-American to orbit the Moon, highlighting diversity and history in space exploration. Public involvement fosters STEM interest while providing a tangible link to lunar and deep-space research.

Names included aboard Orion also contribute to experiments on radiation exposure, spacecraft communications, and life support systems. By participating, individuals witness science in action and become part of a global community engaged with humanity's return to the Moon. Past campaigns show millions of names can travel across space, offering a memorable and enduring way to experience NASA Space Missions firsthand.

Future Opportunities with NASA Artemis II 2026 and Beyond

NASA Artemis II 2026 is a stepping stone for Artemis III, which plans the first crewed lunar landing at the Moon's south pole. Orion's safe recovery post-splashdown allows for evaluation of systems that will be used for subsequent lunar missions and deep-space exploration, including Mars preparation. Ongoing opportunities include newsletters and alerts for upcoming launches, enabling participants to track missions in real time.

Public campaigns like the "Send Your Name" program continue alongside Artemis III and future projects, offering chances for educational engagement and direct involvement in NASA initiatives. By joining, participants become part of a historic era in space exploration, with their names traveling farther from Earth than any humans have gone since Apollo 17. NASA Artemis II 2026 ensures long-term connection between space enthusiasts and humanity's lunar journey.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How do I submit my name to Artemis II?

Visit the official NASA Artemis II "Send Your Name" page, fill out your full name and optional message, and submit. You'll receive a digital boarding pass as confirmation. The deadline is several months before the February-April 2026 launch window. The name is then etched onto an SD card flying aboard Orion.

2. Can I send a message along with my name?

Yes, participants can include an optional short message along with their name. This message will be stored digitally alongside your name. Messages are intended for keepsake purposes and are not publicly displayed during the mission. The digital boarding pass will reflect both your name and message.

3. Will I receive proof that my name is on Artemis II?

After submission, NASA provides a digital boarding pass confirming your name is included. This boarding pass can be downloaded and shared as a personal keepsake. It serves as evidence that your name is traveling on the Artemis II mission. Some campaigns also send periodic email updates about the mission.

4. Are there future opportunities to send my name to space?

Yes, NASA often runs similar campaigns for Artemis III and other deep-space missions. Signing up for newsletters ensures you are notified of new participation programs. These campaigns allow the public to stay connected with NASA missions. Every campaign provides a chance to be part of a historic space milestone.