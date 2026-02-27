'Forever Chemicals' PFNA and PFOSA to Faster Biological Aging in Middle-Aged Men, Study Finds

Middle-aged men exposed to certain "forever chemicals" may be aging faster at a biological level than their peers with lower exposure, a new study suggests.

Researchers reporting in the journal Frontiers in Aging examined blood samples and DNA from adults and found that two newer per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), perfluorononanoic acid (PFNA) and perfluorooctanesulfonamide (PFOSA), were strongly linked to faster biological aging in men aged 50 to 64, but not in women.

The team used "epigenetic clocks," tools that analyze chemical tags on DNA, to estimate biological age and detect whether a person is aging faster or slower than expected for their actual years of life, according to Science Alert.

Men in the 50–64 age group with higher PFNA and PFOSA levels showed greater age acceleration on these clocks, indicating their bodies may be wearing down more quickly than their chronological age suggests.

PFAS are called "forever chemicals" because they do not break down easily in the environment or in the human body, and they have been used for decades in products such as nonstick cookware, stain-resistant fabrics and some food packaging.

In this study, PFNA and PFOSA were detected in about 95% of participants' blood, underscoring how widespread exposure has become. While regulators have focused mainly on older PFAS like PFOA and PFOS, the findings suggest that newer replacements may also pose significant health risks and should be considered for tighter control.

The researchers observed a clear sex difference: the association between PFNA, PFOSA and accelerated epigenetic aging appeared in middle-aged men but not in women of the same age, Medical Xpress reported.

Scientists say they do not yet know why men seem more vulnerable, but possible explanations include differences in hormones, how bodies store and process chemicals, and lifestyle factors that might change exposure or biological response.

Previous work has already linked PFAS exposure to issues such as immune problems, high cholesterol and some cancers, and studies have begun to tie PFAS to changes in telomeres and epigenetic aging markers, reinforcing concern that these chemicals can influence how quickly we age.

Experts say the new results do not prove that PFNA and PFOSA directly cause faster aging, but they highlight a strong association that warrants more research and policy action.

The study's authors argue that regulators should evaluate a broader range of PFAS as a class, rather than one by one, and that people can reduce personal exposure by limiting the use of nonstick cookware, stain-resistant treatments and unnecessary packaged products where possible, as per Bioengineer.