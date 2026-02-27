PETA Condemns Viral Baby Monkey Punch's Zoo Conditions As IKEA's Stuffed Orangutan Toy Sells Out

PETA has condemned the conditions of Japan's viral baby monkey Punch at Ichikawa City Zoo, warning that his story shows the "cruelty" of keeping wild animals in captivity even as the IKEA stuffed orangutan he clings to sells out worldwide.

Animal rights group PETA said scenes that many online users found "cute" or "heartwarming" actually show a young animal coping with "isolation and loss."

Jason Baker, PETA Asia president, argued that "zoos are not sanctuaries" but places where animals are confined and denied complex environments and social lives they would have in the wild.

He said Punch, a Japanese macaque, should be growing up in a tight-knit family group in a natural habitat instead of "seeking solace from a toy in a concrete pit," according to Quartz.

PETA called on Ichikawa City Zoo to move Punch to a reputable sanctuary where he could live in a more natural setting, with space, privacy, and a chance to form proper social bonds. The group said facilities that treat animals as attractions guarantee that "animals like Punch will continue to suffer in captivity."

Punch became a global sensation after a video showed an adult macaque dragging the small monkey around the enclosure, prompting outrage and concern from viewers.

The zoo later said the adult was likely the mother of another baby Punch tried to approach, and described the behavior as a normal form of discipline in macaque groups, not a violent attack, People reported. Staff added that Punch has been "scolded" by other monkeys many times as he learns to socialize, but they have seen no serious aggression towards him.

In the same clip, Punch runs to his stuffed orangutan immediately after the incident, hugs it, and then returns to interact with other macaques, which the zoo said matches his usual behavior. The zoo reported that he ate normally during feeding times that day and behaved as he does on other days.

Punch's deep bond with his plush orangutan has helped turn the IKEA Djungelskog orangutan toy into a sellout hit.

The toy, which sold for around 14.99 Canadian dollars, is now out of stock at IKEA stores in multiple countries, including Canada and Japan, with resellers listing it on sites like eBay for as much as 300 dollars.

IKEA Japan representatives have visited the zoo and donated extra orangutan plushies so Punch will always have a "cuddly friend," while fans continue to buy up remaining stock and share his story online, as per the New York Post.​