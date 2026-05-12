Lab Experiments Show Precisely Tuned Sound Waves Can Break Apart Viruses Like COVID And Flu

Lab tests in Brazil show that precisely tuned ultrasound waves, similar to those used in standard medical scans, can physically break apart viruses that cause COVID‑19 and seasonal flu, leaving nearby human cells unharmed.

Researchers at the University of São Paulo exposed samples of SARS‑CoV‑2 and influenza A (H1N1) to high‑frequency ultrasound in the range of 3 to 20 megahertz using hospital‑grade imaging equipment.

They observed that after this treatment, the viruses could no longer infect cells in culture, indicating that the particles had been effectively inactivated. Microscopy images showed damage and rupture of the viral envelope, the outer membrane that helps these pathogens invade host cells.

Precisely Tuned Sound Waves

The work, published in the journal Scientific Reports, suggests that sound energy alone can be enough to destroy these respiratory viruses under controlled conditions. The approach is described as purely physical, meaning it does not rely on drugs or chemicals and instead uses mechanical stress to compromise the virus structure.

According to the research team, the technique makes use of a phenomenon called acoustic resonance, according to Science Alert.

Each virus has natural vibration frequencies determined by its size, shape and envelope, and when the ultrasound frequency matches these, internal oscillations build up until the particle breaks apart. In experiments, spherical enveloped viruses such as SARS‑CoV‑2 and H1N1 appeared especially efficient at absorbing this sound energy.

Tests showed that the surrounding liquid and host cells did not heat up or change in pH, suggesting the effect is not due to burning or chemical damage. Instead, the scientists describe a "popcorn‑like" process in which repeated microscopic vibrations deform the viral envelope until it ruptures.

Experts emphasize that these results come only from lab dishes and not from tests in animals or people. While the ultrasound frequencies used are similar to those already considered safe for human imaging, researchers still need to determine how to target virus particles effectively inside the body or in the air, Big Think reported.

Any future treatment would have to avoid harming delicate tissues such as lung structures while delivering enough energy to inactivate viruses.

Even so, the findings open up possibilities for new tools to disinfect surfaces, air, or medical fluids, and potentially to complement vaccines and antiviral drugs during future outbreaks.

The Brazilian team is already exploring whether tuned ultrasound could also damage other enveloped viruses, including those that cause dengue and Zika, raising hopes for a broad‑spectrum physical antiviral strategy, as per Phys.