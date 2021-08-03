Close

Sierra Nevada red fox or 'Vulpes vulpes necator' is one of the most stunning creatures that can be found in North America. Its slender body and fluffy tail are what separates the animal from other types of foxes. Sadly, the federal wildlife authorities announced the said fox as one of the endangered species, as the headcount of the Sierra Nevada red fox declined to 40. Most of the red foxes are located in the region near Lake Tahoe to the easternmost part of the Yosemite National Park in California.

Wildlife Authorities Announced Red Fox Subspecies in California as Endangered

The US Fish and Wildlife Service has pushed a resolution to stop the listing of the separate population of the Sierra Nevada red foxes that occupy certain locations in other parts of Northern Carolina, including Lassen Peak and the southern Cascade Range.

The listing rule of the wildlife authorities states that the population of the Sierra Nevada red fox is in grave extinction. Although the exact headcount is currently undefined, and few of the species could give birth anytime soon, the population will still remain low than the supposed number of the foxes. The ruling of The US Fish and Wildlife Service regarding the endangered fox species is published in the Federal Register, titled "Endangered and Threatened Wildlife and Plants; Endangered Species Status for the Sierra Nevada Distinct Population Segment of the Sierra Nevada Red Fox."

What Is the Sierra Nevada Red Fox?

The red fox, also known as Vulpes vulpes, is small species of foxes with slender bodies with dog-like features. The red fox is carnivorous, with a long, sharp snout compared to other bigger species of fox. They also have pointy ears and fluffy, bushy types of tails. Red foxes can be easily identified than the other groups of smaller canines. The foxes have an imprinted black marking behind their ears and a white tip imprinted on their tails.

The Sierra Nevada red fox is not too heavy, with an average of over four kilograms in males and over three kilograms in females. The species is significantly lighter than the North American red fox that weighs 4-5 kilograms.

The Sierra Nevada species of the Californian state is among the subspecies of the red fox. North America has listed 10 subspecies of the red fox, and with the Sierra Nevada's endangered tag, the collective red fox population in the country has suffered a great loss.

Sierra Nevada Red Fox Population Size Drops to Less Than 40

The red fox of California happens to be unique among other species of fox. The Sierra Nevada red fox belongs to the few smaller canines that can easily adapt to colder regions and a massive drop in temperature because of their deep coat that not only covers them from the cold climate but also gives them have the right mobility to move around patches of snow.

The wildlife authorities have recorded an estimate of 18-39 red foxes that still reside near the California state highway 88, which is down south Lake Tahoe. Most of the headcounts remain in the northern portions of Yosemite Park. According to a report by PhysOrg, The US Fish and Wildlife Service emphasized that there are no current plans to relocate the foxes or improve their habitat, since there are no evident impacts of the habitat on the population size of the Sierra Nevada red foxes.

