SpaceX had been reportedly set to collaborate with a Canadian startup over launching the first digital billboard to our planet's orbit. The advertising partnership will be held with Geometric Energy Corporation or GEC, a private company that specializes in space advertising.





Space Advertisement is Here: SpaceX and GEC CubeSat Billboard, Pixel Purchase, and Crypto for Tokens

Geometric Energy Corporation's CEO and co-founder Samuel Reid said that their company and Elon Musk's SpaceX would go through a detailed project to launch CubeSat, the first advertisement satellite in human history that will go to space. According to a report by Futurism, the said satellite will be comprised of a giant screen on its side that will be used for advertising a brand of product.

The astronomical ad space can be won by any company that wants to display its presentation upon bidding. Reid added that the advertisement bidding is open to any company that wants to put their logo, an artistic piece, or a personal ad on space.

Ad space purchasing is somewhat new and complex for many, but promoting the satellite and away to space is undeniably interesting. One of the challenges to the companies that want to set up their advertisement on space is that they must first win the complex bidding from other conglomerates that want to be the first cosmic promoter.

Reid said in an interview with Insider that they are attempting to achieve the democratic approach to space commercialization and access the previously centralized expanse above our planet. He adds that hopefully, no people would go and waste money to elevate an advertisement that includes something offensive or inappropriate.

SpaceX and GEC's space advertisement contains pixel space that is available for purchase through tokens. To display an ad on their satellite, there are 5 different tokens that correspond to the specifications: Gamma, Kappa, Beta, Rhoe, and Xi. Each of the tokens determines the brightness, color, x and y coordinates, and time of the ad in space.

Space ad's tokens are also available through cryptocurrency purchases. Reid also expresses his interest in accepting Dogecoin as one of the future forms of payment for the ads.

SpaceX, on the other hand, has no statements released as of the moment. The partnership is still on the papers, so it may not be announced for a go anytime soon.

Space Commercialization

GEC had been proposing the project to SpaceX since 2018; however, until recently, Elon Musk's aeronautics firm had eb=ntertained the space ad project to Reid, pitching the project to the SpaceX CEO's kids in an Ad Astra school.

Although uncertain, the advertisements on satellites will be a breakthrough in astronomical advancements and space commercialization over the course of human history. If it happens, the SpaceX-GEC space advertisement will open a new outlet for any human, whether they be businesses or artists, to have their efforts illustrated on the satellite screen of CubeSat.

Space commercialization is an ongoing debate for experts and business giants alike. Even some space agencies in other countries intend to step ahead of the traditional business and venture commercial relations in space.

