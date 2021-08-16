Close

Three volcanoes located in the Alaskan chain of Aleutian Islands, are presently erupting simultaneously, and two others are reportedly echoing with unrest.

Specifically, according to an NBC report, it has been at least seven years since there the simultaneous eruption of three Aleutian volcanoes.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory said as of Sunday, volcanoes including the Great Sitkin, Mount Pavlof, the Semisopochnoi are all at an orange volcano alert level.

Meaning, eruptions are ongoing, although they are relatively tiny, rumbly ones with slight ash. In addition, just small amounts of ash have been discovered in Semisopochnoi and Mount Pavlof, and none from Great Sitkin.

Nonetheless, according to a similar ScienceAlert report, lava is found to be flowing from Grea Sitkin, and massive seismic tremors and various explosions have been discovered at Semisopochnoi.

Signs of Volcanic Activity

Mount Cleveland, as well as the volcanic complex on Atka, have been exhibiting indications of volcanic activity, increased heat beneath Mount Cleveland, and tiny earthquakes beneath Atka. Both activities are at the yellow volcano alert level.

Even though the said simultaneous volcanic occurrence in the Aleutians is unusual, it is described to be unheard of. Moreover, the Aleutian Arc is a chain of volcanoes that spread through the subduction boundary between a pair of tectonic plates, the Pacific Plate that pushes underneath the North American Plate.

Meanwhile, the chain is stretching from the Alaskan Peninsula to the Kamchatka Peninsula that's located in Russia.

More often than not, when there's an eruption of volcanoes other neighboring volcanoes in close proximity can also be awaited. Nevertheless, the reason is not constantly clear. More so, the Aleutian Arc is considered home to a unique type of mystery.

According to AVO, statistical models the USGS, UAF, and NOAA predict different aspects of the manner a volcanic ash plume will interact with wind, the place, height, and speed ash particles will be transported in the atmosphere, and the place ash will fall out and accrue on the ground.

Early Volcanic Eruptions

During the second half of the 1990s decade, volcanic and seismic activity was spread through 870 kilometers of the arc, which, according to conclusions from research, needed to be more coincidental, even though the trigger remains unknown.

In this circumstance, it is not totally clear, what's taking place, either. Almost 290 kilometers are spanning between the two remotest or outmost volcanoes in this series of activities, Semisopochnoi and Great Sitkin.

In 2020, according to a report by the AGU Advancing Earth and Space Science, scientists discovered that a collection of volcanoes along the Aleutian Arc may be the portion of a bigger supervolcano, although just one of what's described as the presently crumbly beasts, Mount Cleveland, is one of the groups indicated.

Even though there is nothing to be apprehensive about at this point, the occurrence could turn out to be extremely scientifically intriguing.

Geologists, as well as volcanologists, will undoubtedly be closely observing the situation to find out if they can discover a connection to previous outbreaks of simultaneous volcanic activity, not to mention, to attempt to learn more about such a mysterious arc of volcanoes.

Essentially, Mount Cleveland is debatably the most active volcano found in North America for at least the last two decades. It has emitted ash clouds as high as 15,000 and 30,000 feet above sea level.

