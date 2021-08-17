Close

Haiti was recently impacted by a destructive earthquake on Saturday. The deadly tremor was recorded at 7.2 magnitude, affecting the country with considerable damages and leaving devastating aftermath that is visible from space.

2021 Haiti Earthquake Seen From Space

Maxar Technologies was the first satellite handler that captured the effect of the earthquake on Haiti. Among the cities in Haiti that were destroyed are Les Cayes and Jérémie, located in the southwest and northwest regions of the country, respectively.

Maxer experts said in a Space report that ruins of numerous buildings can be seen on satellite imaging. Amid the city structures that have collapsed to rubbles, rescue teams can be seen at work.

Haiti earthquake's death toll is gradually escalating as more recoveries are being conducted. The New York Times said that the western regions of Haiti recently recorded a total death of 1,297 on Sunday and counting.

Along with the massive death toll and structural damages, Haiti is now at the brink of a shortage of medical personnel such as doctors. The city of Les Cayes, according to the Times, has been facing a decline in medical doctors even before the earthquake. Due to the horror last week, the few dozens of doctors present in the city are challenged to serve over a million individuals.

Haiti was then hit by tropical storm Grace just two days after the earthquake. The consecutive events of the country, including the assassination of the previous Haiti president Jovenel Moïse, pushed the country on the verge of civil unrest and economic decline.

Reuters reported before the earthquake that the country's election will be postponed because of the matter. The mix of the economic crash and political instability in Haiti makes the citizens thrive harder than they could.

How You Can Help Haiti

Haiti, along with other countries, is still experiencing the never-ending dangers brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the recent earthquake disrupted the process of the country's best efforts to recover from the virus and the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that occurred back in 2010.

The 2010 Haiti earthquake occurred right at the beginning of the year, impacting Haiti along with the great Hispaniola region of the Dominican Republic. Casualty reports from Haiti's government included a massive death toll of over 300,000.

The total of extremities the country have faced is too overwhelming, considering that Haiti, according to an Associated Press report, is among the most financially challenged country in the North American continent.

The AP report mentioned that an estimate of 5,700 individuals located in the Caribbean nation was completely affected by the recent earthquake. In addition, the survivors in the country are still facing medical problems but were not yet admitted due to the overcrowded hospitals and the lack of experts.

Various organizations have already set up donation drives for the people affected by the Haiti earthquake. CNNWire reported a list of groups that could relay donations to the country, ranging from the New York Police Department to UNICEF.

