Cosmic rays are known to exist outside space and present themselves in subnuclear particle formation. It hovers the universe at a speed comparable to the light photons, which are the same solar lights we see on our planet. The energetic, non-thermal matter has particles that are considered relative by Albert Einstein. In addition, the particles have the capability to produce a magnetic field, which serves as a tool for the cosmic rays to travel across the void of space.

What are Cosmic Rays?

The majority of cosmic rays are recorded as atomic nuclei, which have missing atoms stripped from them through hydrogen nuclei, also known as protons. Cosmic rays are also comprised of other sub-atomic particles, including neutrons, electrons, and even neutrinos.

Atoms are present right in between the spaces between stars, known as the interstellar medium. The atoms available in these spaces, however, are usually hydrogen and have their structure ionized due to the separation of neutrons and protons. Cosmic rays are fond of going through the interstellar mediums, and when they do it, protons are aggravated, which causes a plasma wave. This activity is identical to the ripple of an earthly water body when receiving a foreign object.

Cosmic rays are somehow mysterious in terms of how they move throughout the galaxy. Even though it is known that the rays can travel in interstellar mediums, experts are still confused about how the cosmic rays utilize plasma in space to gain precise momentum. With that said, French experts have conducted an investigation that will explain how cosmic rays move within the gaseous space through the previous records of the cosmic ray examination. The study was published in the journal AIP Physics of Plasma, titled "The Cosmic Ray-driven Streaming Instability In Astrophysical And Space Plasmas."

Cosmic Rays in Shaping the Dynamics of a Galaxy

University of Montpellier expert and author of the study Alexandre Marcowith said that understanding cosmic rays and their capability opens various examinations regarding the galaxy's features, all from planets to galactic winds.

Cosmic rays are theorized to have more capacity to impact the dynamics of the galaxy than their current, observable rate. Initially, cosmic rays were just considered as among the normal-behaving materials in space. However, the instability and features of its sources make the cosmic rays the driver of a much bigger role in the formation of stars and the shaping of a galaxy that was never confirmed in previous studies.

Being one of the cosmic ray producers, Supernova shock waves can accelerate the rays and send them through star clusters and even space in-between galaxies. This activity by the cosmic rays generates magnetic field fragments that may contribute to the wider spectacle of intensive magnetic fields observable in our current state.

Gyro radius in cosmic rays is also theorized to be the same as the structure of wavelengths. This means that cosmic rays have the same spiral motions or Larmor radius around the magnetic field. In a ScienceDaily report, Marcowith said that uncovering the secrets of cosmic rays could help u comprehend the instability between different cosmic activities, including supernova remnants and jets.

