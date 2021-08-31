Close

Dark circles under the eyes often referred to as eye bags, are visible and unappealing when the skin beneath both eyes appears darker. With the help of at-home items, one can get rid of dark circles beneath the eyes. Experts share some tips to avoid and remedy eye bag problems. The following are some of the finest natural dark circle treatments available at home:

Sleep

Researchers investigated the consequences of sleep deprivation on looks in a 2017 research. The study titled "Negative Effects of Restricted Sleep on Facial Appearance and Social Appeal," revealed that those who slept for four hours had more noticeable black circles under their eyes than those who slept for eight hours. In addition to not getting enough sleep, stress can worsen dark circles.

Cucumber

The typical image of people sitting on salon chairs with cucumber slices in their eyes is another way to get rid of eye bags. Pinkvilla reported that cucumbers have a brightening and cooling effect on the skin. It contains astringent, which helps brighten our undereye circles. Refrigerate the cucumber slices up to 30 minutes after cutting them into slices. The process is as easy as cleansing the eyes, lying down, and covering the eyes with the sliced pieces. Allow the cucumber to settle for 15-20 minutes before rinsing it off.

Tea Bags

Grab a couple of bags of caffeine-containing tea for a quick cure for puffiness and dullness. Brew the tea bags in hot water, then cool until they are lukewarm before placing them on closed eyes for around four minutes.

Caffeine helps tighten the blood vessels below the skin around the eyes, making them less visible. The study "Evaluation of the Clinical Efficacy and Safety of an Eye Counter Pad Containing Caffeine and Vitamin K in Emulsified Emu Oil Base" suggested that an eye pad should contain 3% caffeine and 1% vitamin K. The study participants' dark circles and wrinkle depth both decreased after four weeks, according to the researchers.

Brightening Creams

Hydroquinone-based products, particularly when coupled with retinoids, hyaluronic acid, or vitamin C, have been shown to help people brighten dark circles.

According to a study, "A Comparative Study of the Effects of Retinol and Retinoic Acid on Histological, Molecular, and Clinical Properties of Human Skin," retinoids can change both cellular and molecular characteristics of the skin, making it seem younger.

Also, the study "Hyaluronic Acid: A Key Molecule in Skin Aging" pointed out that hyaluronic acid adds radiance to the skin by boosting its water content.

Moreover, the study "Topical Vitamin C and the Skin: Mechanisms of Action and Clinical Applications," states that vitamin C could protect skin from sunlight while reducing the development of melanin, which can darken the skin.

Witch Hazel

Witch Hazel, according to Healthline, reduces inflammation and redness, making it an excellent choice for puffy eyes relief. To use, soak a cotton pad with witch hazel and place it over the eyes for 5 to 10 minutes.

