Close

Scientists in South Africa recently discovered a new COVID-19 variant and according to reports, it is not just one virus but an assembly of genetically similar viruses identified as C.1.2.

As specified in a ScienceAlert report, researchers in a preprint research release a week ago in MedRxiv but have yet to be peer-reviewed, discovered this cluster has picked up multiple mutations in just a short span of time.

This is what viruses definitely do-they continuously evolve and mutate because of selective pressures but because of opportunity, chance, and luck, as well.

C.1.2 comprises some bothersome individual mutations. However, it's unknown how they will work together as a package. More so, it is too early to tell how such variants will impact humans compared with other variants.

ALSO READ: Volunteer for Pfizer's Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine Shares Side Effects from Trial





No Reason to Panic

Some experts have said, there is no reason for panic as the new variant is not spreading widely. The tools in place, this report said, are working against COVID-19 regardless of the variant.

C.1.2 is different from but on a genetic branch close to the Lambda variant, which is widespread in Peru. As mentioned, it has some concerning individual mutations.

However, it remains unknown how such mutations are working altogether, and it cannot be predicted how bad a COVID-19 variant will be based on mutations alone.

There is a need to see how a particular variant works in humans to offer an idea of whether it is more infectious, if it's causing more severe disease, or if it escapes the immunity gotten from the vaccines over other COVID-19 strains.

Another reason people should not panic about the new C.1.2 variant is that it has not yet been listed by the World Health Organization as a variant of concern or variant of interest.

Too Early to Predict

This new COVID-19 variant is still in its early days and thus, it is not possible to foretell what will happen to it. A virologist said it could expand and overtake over other strains or it could dissolve and eventually vanish.

And, just because C.1.2 has a lot of mutations, it does not automatically follow that the said mutations will work together to out-compete other variants.

Moreover, Australia still has its border restrictions in place, and thus, the odds of this rarely-occurring virus entering the country and transmitting very low.

There's lacking evidence as well, that the vaccines are not working against the C.1.2 variant. Today's vaccines offer protection from severe infection death against all other COVID-19 variants so far, and there is a great chance they will continue doing so, against this new strain.

Vaccination Stays the Best Tool

The odds of new COVID-19 variants occurring rise the more the virus is spreading. Vaccinating as many people as possible, as fast as possible, is the key to decreasing the risk of new variants coming in.

While it's not totally reducing the risk to none at all, and there will be no more strains arising, mutations take place by chance, and it occurs in a single person.

One way such mutations take place is in individuals who have compromised immune systems. They mount an incomplete immune reaction, and the virus adjusts, evades, and is released with more mutations.

Furthermore, not all people are fully vaccinated. In fact, many are still not convinced by its efficacy and thus don't want to get their vaccines. Aside from that, vaccines, based on the reported efficacies of each available jab, are not 100 percent so there is still a chance of spread of the virus.

However, vaccination indeed reduces the risk significantly. According to the Conversation, it's also known what else is efficient at limiting COVID-19 and these include proper ventilation, air filtration, wearing of a mask, and practicing social distancing.

Related information about the COVID-19 C.1.2 variant is shown on Radio 702's YouTube video below:

RELATED ARTICLE: COVID-19 a Vascular Disease; New Study Reveals the Virus is Not a Respiratory Illness

Check out more news and information on COVID-19 on Science Times.