NASA's Boeing Starliner test flight might be postponed until 2022 due to unsolved valve concerns. Some critics speculate that the next space activity may need to be altered due to persistent technological problems.

The Starliner's Orbital Test Trip 2 or OFT-2, an essential unmanned space test flight to the International Space Station, is now malfunctioning.

Various space enthusiasts stated that the test launch might be pushed back due to this issue, claiming that engaged specialists and astronomers detected 13 valves blocked in the Starliner's service module.

As a result, NASA and Boeing have been forced to postpone their previously planned test launch date.

NASA Boeing Starliner Might Be Further Delayed to 2022

Boeing engineers and NASA specialists are already performing observations and other operations to fix the blocked Starliner valves, according to the latest report from Space.com.

In addition to the present troubleshooting, NASA is considering replacing the existing Starliner service module for the OFT-2 mission. The big space agency, on the other hand, wants to keep utilizing the same space module.

NASA Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate's Head Kathy Lueders mentioned that the schedule and manifest for the rest of the year are relatively tight. Lueders believes that the launch might probably launch next year. However, she clarified they're still working through their timeline.

The final judgment should be made public in the following weeks. In other news, the NASA James Webb Space Telescope will be launched into orbit. NASA, on the other hand, has chosen SpaceX to replace ULA in the GOES-U Mission program.

Starliner had numerous major software issues in December 2019, another Space.com report mentioned. It got trapped in orbit too low for an ISS rendezvous and landed back on Earth after circling alone for two days.

Boeing has been working on Starliner with financing from NASA's Commercial Crew Program, which has chosen Boeing and SpaceX to transport agency personnel to and from the International Space Station. With its Crew Dragon spacecraft, SpaceX has now completed two operational crewed flights to the International Space Station and is preparing to launch a third next month. However, before carrying astronauts, Starliner must complete an uncrewed voyage to the station.

Other Activities of NASA

Aside from addressing the Boeing Starliner's present valve issue, NASA concentrates on other aspects of the space industry.

In Tuesday's teleconference, NASA discussed Starliner and OFT-2 as sidebars to its freshly announced plan to divide HEOMD into two new directorates.

One of these is separating or splitting the leadership of its human spaceflight office into two halves. This entails rehiring Jim Free, a former senior manager, as a new program leader.

Ars Technica said Kathy Lueders, who now leads all NASA human spaceflight projects, will oversee the new Space Operations Mission Directorate office shortly.

