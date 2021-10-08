Close

Humans are known for taking their time when it comes to adulthood and growing up. Amount all the great apes, only chimpanzees come second to humans when we talk about stretching the years between developmental milestones.

However, even chimps develop a full set of teeth before they become sexually mature. But why is it that homo sapiens don't grow their last sets of teeth until they're almost out of their teenage years or well into adulthood?

What are Wisdom Teeth?

Wisdom teeth, according to the Mayo Clinic, are the last pair of adult teeth to come into a person's mouth. Most people have 2 sets of wisdom teeth. But others have complications when it comes to their wisdom teeth.

Impacted wisdom teeth, the third molars at the back of the mouth, occur when there isn't adequate room for the teeth to fully emerge or develop. This can result in damage to other teeth, pain, and other dental issues. In some cases, impacted wisdom teeth can cause no immediate problems. However, since these are difficult to clean, they become susceptible to tooth decay, gum diseases, and other dental issues compared to other teeth.

Impacted wisdom teeth that cause dental complications are often surgically removed. Some dentists also advise removing impacted teeth that don't cause symptoms to prevent the onslaught of issues.

Understanding Why it Takes to Long Before Wisdom Teeth Develop

Researchers say that one of the persistent mysteries of human biological development is the precise synchrony between the emergence of the molars and life history and how it is regulated.

Researchers began by gathering samples of various skills and comparing their development. Turning the bones and teeth of 21 primate species into 3D models. Researchers were able to quantify the timing of adult molas and its relationship to the delicate balance of biomechanics in a person's growing skulls.

In the study published in the journal Science Advances, titled "A biomechanical perspective on molar emergence and primate life history" explain that adult teeth that are used to grind food into pasty substances usually develop in our gums in three states, at 6, 12, and 18 years of age. Other primates, however, get the complete adult molars earlier. Despite human similarities with chimpanzee growth stages, these great apes get their molars at 3, 6, and 12 years old.

An important factor that constrains the timing of teeth appears to be space. If the jaw of the specimen isn't big enough to fit an adult-sized dental set, there's no point in squeezing them further.

Humans don't have much mouth space, as it is a major issue for humans when it comes to impacted teeth. Gary Schwartz, co-author and a paleoanthropologist from the University of Arizona explains that the human jaw grows slowly, most probably due to the overall slow life histories, in combination with short faces. The delay in mechanical space offers up the right spot for wisdom teeth to emerge that coincides with the age of humans.

