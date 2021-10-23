Close

A new study suggests that space radiation could impact human cognitive function. The research included a simulation of galactic cosmic radiation (GCR) with the mice as their subjects. The mice were exposed to the extremities of the GCR, which is the high-energy radiation being emitted throughout the space. The experiment was conducted to determine the possible causes of this deep-space radiation towards the brain and how it could cause impaired learning ability.

Galactic Cosmic Radiation's Effects on Cognitive Ability

Spatial learning found in mice species is similar to one of the neurological aspects of humans called declarative memory. This ability is basically how people think and remember specific details and events in everyday life. The investigation found that male mice subjects were deeply inflicted with the deep space radiation GCR effects, while the female mice subjects were not. The study was published in the journal Science Advances, titled "The impact of deep space radiation on cognitive performance: From biological sex to biomarkers to countermeasures."

The University of California - San Francisco expert and co-author of the study Susanna Rosi said in a Space report that the previous information gathered from their laboratory examinations, as well as in other institutions, found significant evidence that supports this idea. According to PhysOrg, they were able to identify that the central nervous system could possibly be affected by deep-space radiation. The expert added that the latest research is focused on collecting the potential factors that link the GCR and cognitive ability.

Deep space radiation has been a topic for many astronomical studies and is still a major concern to space agencies and various enterprises. GCR is among the many types of radiations spreading throughout the galaxy known to cause impacts not just to spacecraft and devices but also human health. Many types of research that attempt to specify other effects of radiations are still in development. But the most definitive fact gathered from the radiations in space is that it could trigger skin burns, heart conditions, and even deadly cancer. GCRs are indeed uncontrollable space materials that increase health risks to astronauts during ventures.

Deep Space Radiation Impairs Spatial Learning

To specify and categorize possible effects of the deep-space radiation, the mice subjects were exposed to a laboratory-constructed GCR simulation. In this approach, the controlled environment allowed experts to observe the correlation and reaction between the extremities of space and the anatomical structure of the subjects. Rosi said there is no other way to irradiate human subjects ethically, but the specimens are the closest we could examine. According to the paper, the investigation was conducted in accordance with the National Institutes of Health Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals. The agreement was then approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee of the University of California, San Francisco.

The irradiation took five consecutive months, and based on the results, the male subject group had failed many times to process the task they were relayed with. The error exhibited by this group was found as the cause of spatial learning impairment. But compared to the female group, there were no signs of cognitive inflictions recorded. The latest findings support the previous study, which concluded that the immune system microglia response heavily relies on sex differences.

