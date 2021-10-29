Mood Disorders Increase Risk of Severe COVID-19 Which Leads to Hospitalizations, CDC Announces

Close

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that certain mental health conditions could have a higher risk of more severe COVId-19 that may lead to hospitalizations, ICU admission, or death. They added mood disorders in their People with Certain Medical Conditions web page that lists other conditions that could place people at increased risk.

Although they did not give any specific reasons as to why mental health conditions could lead to more severe COVID-19, two studies that were published this year showed that those who suffer from mental health illness are more at risk of a severe case of the deadly virus.

Two Studies Report Higher Risk of Severe COVID-19 Among People with Mental Health Conditions

The study, titled "Association of Psychiatric Disorders With Mortality Among Patients With COVID-19" published in January this year in the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA), is the first study to find that patients with schizophrenia have an increased risk of death from COVID-19.

The next study that points to mental health conditions as a factor that increases the risk of severe COVID-19 is the study titled "Association Between Mood Disorders and Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Hospitalization, and Death" published this July under the same journal.

It is a review and analysis of 21 studies that looked at a total of 91 million people who were diagnosed with mood disorders and found that they have significantly higher odds of hospitalization and death due to COVID-19.

Fox 23 News reported that mental health care practitioners have been calling out CDC to include mental health conditions in their list that would make a person more likely to suffer from a severe case of the viral disease. About 16 organizations signed the letter to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky to request an immediate and urgent response regarding this matter.

ALSO READ: Obesity in COVID-19 Patients: Study Links the Condition to Longer ICU Stay, Increased Risk of Death

Mental Health Conditions Listed as Conditions that Increase Risk of Severe COVID-19

Mood disorders, schizophrenia, and depression are the mental health conditions that join the 18 other conditions or behaviors that increase the risk of getting severe COVID-19. Some of this list include cancer, tuberculosis, those people who smoke, are overweight, obese, pregnant, and who are immunocompromised.

The CDC reminds the public who have these conditions to work with their health care providers to manage their condition. They also emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and getting booster shots when their doctors recommend it.

Leaders from the American Psychiatric Association, American Psychological Association, and 16 other leaders of mental health organizations applaud the CDC for adding mental health conditions to their list. In a news release by the American Psychiatric Association, they cited the evidence from the two studies that justify CDC's actions.

Dr. Saul Levin, American Psychiatric Association CEO and Medical Director, said in the news release that recognizing that severe mental illness is an underlying medical condition to a heightened risk of a more severe COVID-19 will save more lives.



RELATED ARTICLE: Experts Identified Four Main Comorbidities That Lead to COVID-19 Deaths



Check out more news and information on COVID-19 on Science Times.