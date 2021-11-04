Close

Thursday night will be the apex of the South Taurid meteor shower. It is the first of two celestial displays scheduled for November.

While the South Taurids aren't noted for their abundance, they may produce greater fireballs, making their small quantity of meteors all the more remarkable. The Northern Taurids, the second meteor shower, will peak on November 11 and 12.

According to NASA, Taurids are sometimes noted for fireballs or meteors that are frequently bigger than 3.3 feet (1 meter) wide and light very brightly. EarthSky noted that the Southern Taurids are caused by Comet 2P/Encke, and observers should expect to see around five meteors every hour.

Southern Taurids 2021 Peaks Tonight

According to Inverse, the Southern Taurids reach their peak on November 4 into the morning of November 5. Any lunar light will be blocked by a New Moon, so you may enjoy your sky-gazing uninterrupted. The Northern Taurids will peak on November 11th and 12th. The Moon will set about midnight, allowing for good viewing until just before dawn.

The Taurid peak produces four to five brilliant meteors each hour. As previously said, the fireballs are a sight to see.

How to See Southern Taurids Tonight

EarthSky provided several suggestions for seeing the meteor shower.

Go somewhere with little to no artificial light and a vast expanse of sky visible for the greatest viewing circumstances. When it comes to observing meteor showers, patience is key, so pull up a chair and a blanket and get comfy.

According to EarthSky's 2021 meteor shower guide, there are additional meteor showers to catch throughout the rest of the year.

Best and Worst Times to Watch Taurids

The best time to see the Taurids is about midnight local time, when the constellation Taurus is highest in the sky. However, suppose the skies are black enough, you could catch a fireball at any time throughout the night until before morning. The Stellarium Web tool may assist you in orienting to the right spot in the sky based on time, allowing you to catch Taurus early.

Newsweek said it's not a good idea to look for Taurids during the Beaver moon on November 19. Because the meteor shower is so weak, it is easily drowned out by the brightness of a full moon like November's. On darker evenings with less moonlight, the Taurids are easiest to detect.

A partial lunar eclipse will be visible from North and South America, Australia, and portions of Europe and Asia during this year's Beaver Moon, also known as the Frost Moon.

It is the final lunar eclipse of 2021. Although it will not be a complete eclipse, the shadow of the Earth as our planet, its natural satellite, and the sun from a line with the Earth in the center will cover 98 percent of the moon.

Check out more news and information on Space in Science Times.