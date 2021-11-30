Researchers believe that their experimental chewing gum might "capture" COVID-19 particles, limiting the virus's presence in saliva. They claimed that chewing this gum might help prevent transmission while sick persons talk, breathe, or cough.

They detailed their study, "Debulking SARS-CoV-2 in saliva using angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 in chewing gum to decrease oral virus transmission and infection," in Molecular Therapy.





Experimental COVID-19 Chewing Gum

According to Science Alert, the researchers want to develop an experimental chewing gum that will help to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It would function by reducing the amount of viruses in a person's mouth.

Bubble gums are commonly thought to be able to clean our teeth. Furthermore, some businesses advertise them to help people improve their dental health, particularly those with poor hygiene.

According to a recent study, chewing gums include vital ingredients such as bicarbonate and calcium, which lower the number of dangerous bacteria in the mouth and help prevent dental problems.

This time, scientists are interested in seeing if a simple chewing gum might help curb coronavirus spread. The ACE 2 proteins will be used in the experimental gum, according to the researchers. These can be discovered in plants.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 Omicron Variant: WHO Shares Tips on How to Protect Yourself From Being Infected





The virus particles within the mouth will now be "imprisoned" thanks to ACE2 proteins. It will limit the chances of the virus spreading to other cells and people.

The researchers gathered saliva samples from COVID-19 patients for the study. They then combined them with powdered gum. The quantity of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles was found to be considerably lower in those patients who chewed gums without the ACE2 protein (placebo).

Furthermore, 50 mg of chewing gum was discovered to reduce viral spread by up to 95 percent. It gives investigators hope that the ACE2-protein-fused gum would prevent the spike protein from reaching human cells.

Here's the Catch

There are certain reasons why specialists should not yet release the chewing gum as a certified COVID-19 stopper, The Conversation said. Experts are still putting it through its paces in a lab. It indicates that they have yet to test its impact on actual individuals.

In addition, each person's mouth differs in terms of the number of oral bacteria and temperature. The time of chewing necessary to make it operate has yet to be determined by the researchers.

The usage of the SARS-CoV-2 spike is another reason why chewing gum is not currently practical for COVID. The specialists did not employ the complete SARS-CoV-2 virus in their recent studies, according to the study.

So, all we know is that it has the potential to improve the healthcare industry. Dentists and other professionals might use this chewing gum to help prevent the virus from spreading in COVID-19 wards and clinics.

RELATED ARTICLE: WHO Reminds Fully Vaccinated People Not To Be Complacent With COVID-19

Check out more news and information on COVID-19 in Science Times.