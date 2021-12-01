Native American and traditional names have been used throughout history to track full and new Moons as the seasons change. They are typically applied to the entire lunar month in which the full Moon occurred, which either starts with a new or full Moon. This December, the Full Cold Moon will illuminate the skies of Canada. Here are some facts about the Full Cold Moon and when it will rise to the night sky to light the longest and darkest nights of the year.

Why Is It Called the 'Full Cold Moon'?

According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, they use either Native American, Colonial American, or traditional sources in naming full moons. These names have been passed down through generations, and several Native Americans traditionally used these names and the corresponding signs from nature as their calendar to track the seasons.

This month's full Moon is called the Cold Moon, which comes from a Mohawk name that describes the frigid conditions at this time of the year due to the cold weather as the winter season is in full swing.

Alternative names for the December moon that imply the cold and snowy weather include the Drift Clearing Moon, Frost Exploding Trees Moon, Moon of the Popping Trees, Hoar Frost Moon, Snow Moon, and Winter Maker Moon.

Moreover, the Full Cold Moon is also referred to as the Long Night Moon because it rises during the longest nights of the year, happening near the December winter solstice. Also, it is the time when Earth's natural satellite would shine for more extended periods above the horizon compared to ordinary full Moons.

What Makes the Full Cold Moon Special?

Although this month's full Moon seems ordinary, The Old Farmer's Almanac said that the Full Cold Moon is most distinctive for its high trajectory across the night sky that resulted in the Moon's position above the horizon for a more extended period.

Furthermore, news outlet Minute News Flash reported that some Native American tribes named it the Moon of Long Nights because it rises during the least quantity of daylight.

When Will the Full Cold Moon Illuminate the Night Sky of Canada?

The Cold Full Moon will rise on the Saturday evening of December 18 and reach its peak at 11:37 PM EST. Since it will rise on the longest and darkest night of the year, stargazers have a lot of time marveling at the full Moon.

Its high trajectory across the sky will mean it will be visible above the horizon, and Daily Hive reported that it could also be seen before the sunset on that day as it slowly peeks. Residents in Canada, particularly in Vancouver, will also have their chance to enjoy the silver-colored gentle of a full Moon several days before the longest night of the year.

Experts advise that skywatchers should select an area far from the metropolis lights to keep away from gentle light pollution that could obscure the view of the celestial bodies, including the Moon. Also, being in high places can give extra ideally suited viewing sights to see the Moon.

