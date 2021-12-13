(Photo : Pexels/A Koolshooter) Researchers believe that heir work is a pioneering detailed evolutionary explanation for the reason lack of physical activity as an individual gets older is increasing risk and reducing longevity.

Graceful aging is what all of us want to achieve. However, it is certainly not something that everyone finds easy to achieve. One thing is pretty sure, though, that's one's body needs to exercise to age well.

As specified in a KPCNews.com report, a team of biomedical researchers and evolutionary biologists from Harvard recently published a study presenting evolutionary and biomedical evidence that shows humans evolved to be somewhat active in later years after the reproductive years have passed.

It is indeed common knowledge that exercise is good for an individual. It keeps the muscles and joints strong and helps combat certain diseases, including Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and certain cancers.

The study authors said, physical activity later in life moves energy away from processes that can "compromise health and toward mechanisms" in the body that's extending it.

In addition, the researchers have theorized that humans evolved to stay physically active as they age and, in doing so, to designate energy to physiological processes that delay the gradual deterioration of the body through the years.

Essentially, the important message the study conveys is that, as one gets older, it becomes even more vital to remain physically active.

ALSO READ: Scientists Uncover Approach That Could Reverse Age-Related Vision Loss

Physical Inactivity Reduces Longevity

The research team at Harvard Medical School believes this work is a pioneering detailed evolutionary explanation for why lack of physical activity as an individual gets older increases risk and reduces longevity.

This research uses ape cousins of humans as a "jumping-off" point. The team pointed out that apes, which typically live just roughly 35 to 40 years in the wild, and hardly survive previous menopause, are substantially less active compared to most humans, suggesting that there was a selection in human evolution not just to live longer but to be more physically active too.

One doesn't have to engage in strenuous activities to be active physically. Moderate activities like walking for at least 10 to 20 minutes each day can already help one lower the risk of illness and death.

Other Benefits of Physical Activity

Regular physical activity also helps one improve their emotional and social state.

An Asap Land report said lack of physical activity increases the risk of depression in adults. Meanwhile, moderately active kids have a "greater ability to concentrate on tasks compared to those who are not part of any physical activity because of genetic predisposition.

Physical activity and exercise benefit one's mood and wellbeing. The physical impact of exercise on brain chemistry and neuroplasticity is well recorded.

Those who exercise feel good whenever they do that they want to make it a routine. That is not a coincidence because exercise enhances neurotransmitters such as serotonin, dopamine and norepinephrine, and endorphins which all add to the sense of happiness or wellbeing.

As for the study on exercise for graceful aging, the paper presents that aside from burning calories, physical activity results in damage to the body "at the molecular, cellular and tissue levels." The response of the body to such damage tough is vitally to build back stronger, a similar Mint Lounge report said.

Related information about healthy aging is shown on Cone Health's YouTube video below:

RELATED ARTICLE: Top 3 Breakthroughs for Healthy Aging





Check out more news and information on Aging in Science Times.