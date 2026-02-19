Shrinking Moon, Growing Risks: Newly Mapped Ridges Could Trigger Moonquakes Near Future Landing Sites

Scientists are gaining a clearer picture of how a shrinking Moon may influence the safety of upcoming human and robotic missions. As more data arrive from orbiters and reanalyses of Apollo-era records, researchers are finding evidence that the Moon is still contracting and that this slow squeeze can generate Shrinking moon moonquakes capable of shaking the surface.

These events, linked to networks of faults and subtle landforms called lunar tectonic ridges, are becoming central to discussions about landing site selection, lunar south pole hazards, and long‑term future lunar base safety.

Why the Moon Is Shrinking and What Moonquakes Are

Over billions of years, the Moon has gradually cooled from its once‑molten state. As its interior cools, it contracts, much like a loaf of bread shrinking slightly as it cools out of the oven.

This ongoing contraction places the lunar crust under compressive stress, which can cause the outer layers to break and thrust over one another. These breaks form faults that can slip suddenly, releasing energy as Shrinking moon moonquakes.

Moonquakes fall into several categories, including deep moonquakes driven by Earth's tidal pull, thermal quakes near the surface caused by extreme temperature swings, and shallow tectonic moonquakes associated with faults.

Tectonic events are of special interest for mission planners because they are more likely to be strong and prolonged. While moonquakes are not identical to earthquakes, their shaking can last longer due to the Moon's dry, fractured crust, which transmits seismic energy differently from Earth's more damped interior.

Lunar Tectonic Ridges and Thrust Faults

The surface features tied to this ongoing contraction include small, elongated landforms known as lunar tectonic ridges and lobate scarps. These look like low, winding hills or "wrinkles" across the terrain, often tens of meters high but stretching for kilometers.

They are usually interpreted as thrust faults, where one block of crust has been pushed up and over an adjacent block as the Moon shrinks.

These features are important because they mark places where the crust has already failed under stress and may do so again. Newly mapped ridges and scarps suggest that tectonic activity is not just a relic of the distant past but may still be occurring.

For engineers, that means these ridges can highlight potential sources of Shrinking moon moonquakes that should be carefully considered in landing and base‑building plans.

Newly Mapped Ridges and a Fresh Look at Moonquake Sources

Recent high‑resolution imaging and topographic mapping from lunar orbiters have allowed scientists to chart far more tectonic structures than were known in the Apollo era.

Automated and manual surveys of the global surface are revealing that lunar tectonic ridges and related scarps are scattered across many regions, including areas once considered relatively benign.

Many of these ridges appear geologically young. Their sharp profiles, crisp boundaries, and lack of heavy crater overprinting indicate that they formed in the recent geological past, potentially within the last few tens of millions of years or less.

Evidence that some faults intersect and deform young craters adds weight to the argument that the Moon's tectonic engine still has power. This youthfulness reinforces the idea that the same faults could slip again, with implications for moonquake landing risks.

The locations of these ridges matter as much as their age. Some clusters coincide with high‑priority zones for exploration and resource prospecting. As researchers overlay tectonic maps with proposed landing corridors, it becomes clear that future landers may touch down closer to potential moonquake sources than originally anticipated.

Moonquake Landing Risks for Future Missions

In an environment with no atmosphere and low gravity, structures on the Moon face unique challenges even before seismic activity is considered.

When Shrinking moon moonquakes are added to the picture, the risk profile becomes more complex. Shaking can destabilize regolith, the powdery, granular soil covering most of the surface, causing minor slumps or small landslides on slopes.

For landers and rovers, even modest ground motion might shift footpads, tilt instruments, or disturb precisely aligned communication and power systems.

For long‑term habitats and infrastructure, moonquake landing risks are even more significant. Repeated shaking over years or decades can fatigue structural joints, loosen anchoring systems, and affect buried pipelines or cables.

Because the Moon's crust rings like a bell compared with Earth's more attenuating interior, some moonquakes can last many minutes. Extended vibration, even at moderate intensities, can strain structures that are not designed with seismic resilience in mind.

Newly mapped lunar tectonic ridges highlight where such shaking is most likely to be intense. Faults do not have to be directly beneath a base to pose issues; seismic waves can travel considerable distances.

Mission designers therefore have to think not only about local slopes and boulders but also about regional tectonic patterns when assessing moonquake landing risks.

Lunar South Pole Hazards and Artemis‑Era Concerns

The lunar south pole has become the focus of global exploration plans due to its potential reservoirs of water ice in permanently shadowed craters and its favorable lighting conditions on nearby ridges.

These resources could support life support systems, fuel production, and long‑term power generation, making the region a prime candidate for early outposts. However, this interest also brings renewed attention to lunar south pole hazards.

Orbital observations suggest that fault scarps and tectonic features extend into some south polar terrains. If the same processes that shape ridges elsewhere on the Moon are active here, shallow tectonic Shrinking moon moonquakes may affect certain candidate landing zones.

Steep crater walls, rugged terrain, and shadowed regions already pose navigation and landing difficulties; when combined with possible seismic activity, the overall risk can increase.

For upcoming missions, including those that aim to test technologies and infrastructure for eventual bases, understanding lunar south pole hazards is essential.

Site selection near the south pole now involves balancing access to ice and sunlight against surface roughness, slope, boulder fields, and proximity to tectonic structures that could host future fault slip.

Engineering for Future Lunar Base Safety

Engineering strategies for future lunar base safety rely on integrating geological insight with robust design principles. The first step is careful site selection: avoiding areas directly on or immediately adjacent to major lunar tectonic ridges and scarps when possible.

High‑resolution maps and seismic models can help identify locations with lower expected shaking intensity, even within attractive resource‑rich regions.

Once potential sites are identified, structural design can address moonquake landing risks more proactively. Landers and habitats can be equipped with wider, more stable bases, adjustable footpads, or anchoring systems that penetrate beneath loose regolith into more competent material.

Structural frames can incorporate flexibility and redundancy, allowing them to absorb and dissipate seismic energy rather than transmitting it rigidly to critical components.

Inside habitats, equipment can be mounted with shock‑absorbing fixtures, and heavy items can be restrained to prevent movement during shaking. Power systems such as solar arrays or towers can be designed with gimbals or flexible joints, reducing the chance that a moonquake will misalign them permanently.

For underground or partially buried structures, often considered for radiation and temperature protection, engineers also need to account for how seismic waves interact with regolith and bedrock interfaces.

A dedicated seismic monitoring network on the Moon would further enhance future lunar base safety. By placing seismometers around landing and habitation regions, mission planners could track the frequency, magnitude, and distribution of Shrinking moon moonquakes over time.

This data could feed into updated hazard maps and help refine engineering standards much as seismic codes on Earth are updated when new information becomes available.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can moonquakes affect lunar satellites in orbit?

No. Moonquakes are ground‑based seismic events, so they affect the surface and near‑surface structures, not spacecraft in lunar orbit.

2. Would building underground on the Moon eliminate moonquake risks?

It would reduce some risks, like surface shaking and regolith slides, but underground structures still experience seismic waves and need careful engineering.

3. Do moonquakes happen more often on the near side or far side of the Moon?

Data so far are biased toward the near side because that's where instruments have been placed, so scientists cannot yet say confidently which side is more active.

4. Can astronauts feel a moonquake inside a pressurized habitat?

Yes, strong enough moonquakes could be felt as vibrations or subtle shaking, depending on the habitat's design and how well it is anch.