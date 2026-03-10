How to Track Artemis II Mission in Real Time Using NASA's New Tracking Tool

The Artemis II mission tracker called AROW gives the public a new way to follow a historic journey around the Moon. NASA plans to launch the NASA Artemis II mission no earlier than April 1, marking the first crewed lunar flight since 1972. During the roughly 10-day journey, four astronauts will travel aboard the Orion spacecraft and circle the Moon before returning to Earth.

The Artemis II moon mission tracker visualizes important flight data such as Orion's speed, distance from Earth and the Moon, and the mission's elapsed time. Anyone can track Artemis II mission progress using NASA's website or the mobile app, which includes an augmented reality feature that shows Orion's position in the sky relative to your location. Sensor data from Orion streams to Mission Control in Houston and updates the tracker every minute, giving the public a continuous view of the mission from launch through splashdown.

What Is Artemis II Mission Tracker?

The Artemis II mission tracker known as the Artemis Real-time Orbit Website (AROW) is a visualization platform that shows Orion's location relative to Earth and the Moon during the flight. Through this system, the NASA Artemis II mission becomes easier to follow because the tracker converts spacecraft telemetry into clear graphics and data displays. Users can view Orion's trajectory, track mission duration, and observe how the spacecraft moves through deep space.

AROW relies on telemetry collected by sensors aboard Orion and transmitted to Mission Control at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. The platform converts this information into a dynamic display of the spacecraft's orbit and position. With this system, anyone can track Artemis II mission movement without specialized equipment, making the Artemis II moon mission more accessible to the public.

How to Access NASA Artemis II Mission Tracker

The Artemis II mission tracker can be accessed through NASA's official website and the agency's mobile application. On desktop or laptop devices, users can open the tracking platform at nasa.gov/trackartemis to see Orion's position relative to Earth and the Moon. The interface displays spacecraft speed, mission duration, and orbital progress using data from the NASA Artemis II mission.

For mobile users, the NASA app AR tracker adds an augmented reality feature to the experience. After a short calibration process, users can point their phone toward the sky to see where Orion is located relative to their position on Earth. Once the spacecraft separates from the rocket's upper stage about three hours after launch, the system activates full tracking, allowing anyone to track Artemis II mission progress while also accessing trajectory files and Orion state vectors for deeper analysis.

Step-by-Step Guide to Track Artemis II Mission

Following the NASA Artemis II mission using AROW is simple and requires only an internet connection. With a few steps, anyone can start observing Orion's path and monitoring mission progress.

Visit the Website: Open the official Artemis II mission tracker at nasa.gov/trackartemis after launch. The interface displays Orion's position relative to Earth and the Moon, along with mission speed and elapsed time. Use the NASA App: Download the NASA mobile application to access the NASA app AR tracker. After calibration, point your phone toward the sky to see Orion's location relative to your position. Access Flight Data: AROW also provides downloadable Orion state vectors and trajectory information. This data allows developers and enthusiasts to create their own visualizations or independent tracking tools. Monitor Key Milestones: Users can track Artemis II mission milestones such as proximity operations tests, lunar flyby, and atmospheric reentry. Each phase appears on the tracker timeline as the spacecraft moves through the mission.

The Artemis II moon mission tracker becomes active shortly after launch and begins displaying telemetry once Orion separates from the rocket's upper stage. From that point onward, sensor data flows from Mission Control and updates the system regularly.

Artemis II Mission Context and Tool Features

The Artemis II moon mission represents a major step in NASA's modern lunar exploration program. As the first crewed flight in the Artemis campaign, it will test Orion's life-support systems, navigation technology, and deep-space performance with astronauts on board. These tests help confirm that the spacecraft is ready for future missions designed to land astronauts on the Moon.

The Artemis II mission tracker also makes the mission more accessible to the public. Through the AROW real-time orbit interface, anyone can track Artemis II mission progress using live telemetry streamed from Orion. The platform even provides downloadable datasets such as Orion state vectors, allowing educators, developers, and enthusiasts to create visualizations, simulations, or custom tracking tools.

Master Artemis II Mission Tracker for Lunar Live Views

The Artemis II mission tracker transforms how people follow human spaceflight. When the NASA Artemis II mission launches no earlier than April 1, the public will be able to track Artemis II mission progress in near real time using the AROW platform. The tool shows Orion's trajectory, speed, and distance from Earth and the Moon throughout the roughly 10-day journey.

With the AROW real-time orbit interface and the NASA app AR tracker, anyone can watch the Artemis II moon mission unfold from launch to reentry. These tools bring mission telemetry directly to the public, making it easier for space enthusiasts, students, and educators to follow Orion's path as astronauts travel around the Moon for the first time in more than five decades.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the Artemis II mission tracker?

The Artemis II mission tracker is an online platform called AROW that displays Orion's location during the mission. It shows the spacecraft's distance from Earth and the Moon, its speed, and the mission's elapsed time. The system uses telemetry data collected by sensors on Orion and transmitted to Mission Control. Anyone with internet access can view this information in near real time.

2. How can I track the Artemis II mission live?

You can track the Artemis II mission using NASA's official tracking website or through the NASA mobile app. The website shows Orion's orbit and flight progress through visual graphics. The mobile app adds an augmented reality feature that lets you point your phone at the sky to locate the spacecraft. Both platforms update continuously during the mission.

3. When does the Artemis II tracker start working?

The Artemis II mission tracker begins displaying detailed tracking data shortly after launch. Full tracking features activate once Orion separates from the rocket's upper stage, which occurs about three hours after liftoff. At that point, the system begins updating mission data in near real time. The tracker continues to provide information throughout the entire flight.

4. What are Orion state vectors in the Artemis II mission?

Orion state vectors are data points that describe the spacecraft's exact position and velocity in space. These measurements help determine how Orion moves along its trajectory around the Moon and back to Earth. The Artemis II tracker provides these vectors for public download. Developers and researchers can use them to create simulations, visualizations, or custom tracking tools.