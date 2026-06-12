New Study Finds the Ideal Amount of Strength Training for a Longer and Healthier Life

Strength training is increasingly linked to longevity, with fitness research suggesting that a moderate weekly amount can deliver meaningful health benefits. A long-term study of more than 147,000 adults found that 90 to 120 minutes of resistance training per week was associated with lower mortality risk, especially for cardiovascular and neurological diseases.

The findings also highlight the importance of balance in fitness routines. While strength training alone showed clear benefits, the strongest results came from combining it with regular aerobic exercise. The research points toward a practical, sustainable approach rather than extreme workout schedules.

What The Study Found About Strength Training And Longevity

The fitness research identified a clear sweet spot for strength training and longevity. Participants who completed roughly 90 to 119 minutes of resistance training each week experienced some of the strongest health benefits observed in the study.

Key findings included:

90–119 minutes per week stood out: This range was linked to the most significant reduction in mortality risk.

This range was linked to the most significant reduction in mortality risk. More was not always better: Researchers found no additional mortality benefit beyond 120 minutes weekly.

Researchers found no additional mortality benefit beyond 120 minutes weekly. A large participant pool: More than 147,000 adults were included across three long-term studies.

More than 147,000 adults were included across three long-term studies. Up to 30 years of follow-up: Participants were monitored for decades, providing extensive data.

Participants were monitored for decades, providing extensive data. Lower cardiovascular mortality risk: The optimal range was associated with a 19% lower risk of death from heart disease.

The optimal range was associated with a 19% lower risk of death from heart disease. Lower neurological mortality risk: Participants in the same range showed a 27% lower risk of death from neurological diseases.

Participants in the same range showed a 27% lower risk of death from neurological diseases. Cancer benefits appeared at lower levels: Even small amounts of resistance training were linked to reduced cancer mortality.

Even small amounts of resistance training were linked to reduced cancer mortality. Balanced exercise mattered most: Strength work combined with aerobic exercise produced the strongest overall results.

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Why Strength Training Supports Longevity

The relationship between strength training and a longer life goes beyond building muscle. Resistance exercise helps preserve lean muscle mass, supports metabolism, improves mobility, and strengthens overall physical resilience with age.

One key finding is that moderate amounts produced the strongest results. About 90 to 119 minutes per week was linked to lower all-cause mortality, with benefits for cardiovascular and neurological health.

The study also suggests consistency matters more than extreme volume. A steady weekly routine can deliver meaningful benefits without daily sessions or complex workout plans.

How Cardio And Strength Training Work Together

The strongest outcomes in the fitness research came from combining strength training with cardio. People who did both forms of exercise consistently showed lower mortality risk than those relying mainly on one type.

Aerobic exercise alone also provided clear health benefits. Activities like walking, running, cycling, and swimming were linked to reduced mortality risk when done regularly at recommended levels.

The lowest mortality risk was seen in people combining high aerobic activity with moderate strength training. About 60 to 119 minutes weekly of resistance work alongside cardio delivered the best results.

A Small Weekly Routine May Deliver Big Health Gains

This fitness research suggests that strength training can support longevity when done consistently at moderate levels. The evidence points to about 90 to 120 minutes per week as a useful target, with no clear added benefit from doing significantly more than that.

The key finding is that exercise works best as a balanced system. Strength training supports muscle, mobility, and resilience, while cardio improves heart and metabolic health. Together, they form a routine linked to lower mortality risk and a longer life.