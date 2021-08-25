Close

Exposure to sunlight impacts the sex hormones of both men and women, a study involving both genders who were exposed to ultraviolet radiation type B or UVB under regulated conditions showed.

The research is described in a Medical Xpress report as "unequivocal," which means increased romantic passion levels in both genders.

Tel Aviv University researchers have discovered that exposure to UV from sunlight improves humans' romantic passion, and this applies to both genders.

In addition, the research also showed that human exposure to sunlight impacts the control of the endocrine system responsible for the discharge of sexual hormones in humans.

Sunlight's Role in Sex Hormones

This new research was led by Roma Parikh, a Ph.D. student, and Ashchar Sorek from the lab of Prof. Carmit Levy at the Department of Human Molecular Genetics and Biochemistry at the Sackler Faculty of medicine.

The subjects were administered with UVB phototherapy at the Tel Aviv Sourasky and Assuta Medical Centers. More so, this revolutionary discovery was published in the Cell Reports scientific journal.

According to Prof. Levy, it has been known for years already that UV radiation from sunlight enhances testosterone levels in males, and it's also known that sunlight is playing a vital role in both the hormonal and behavioral regulation of sexuality.

Nonetheless, the mechanism accountable for such a control remained unknown. This study allowed for a better insight into such a mechanism.

Exposure to UVB

The study started in an animal model, specifically exposing animals to UVB, sunrays at 320- to 400- nanometer wavelengths. The impact was dramatic: hormone levels of females increased substantially, enlarging their ovaries, not to mention prolonging their rut season,

According to a similar Neuroscience News report, the attraction between the two genders rose, and both males and females were more willing to be involved in sexual intercourse.

In the succeeding stage, the study authors repeated the experiment in the animal model, taking out from skin a protein known as p53, which identifies the DNA impairment and stimulates pigmentation during exposure to sunlight as a shield from its negative impacts.

The said protein's removal eliminated the impact of UVB exposure on the sexual behavior of animals, convincing Prof. Levy and her team that exposure to radiation through the skin was the reason for the observed physiological, behavioral and hormonal change and that the protective system is responsible as well, for the regulation of sexuality.

The study's final stage involved 32 human subjects who filled out validated questionnaires on aggression and romantic passion behaviors.

Treated with UVB phototherapy, as described in DermNet NZ, both genders showed an increase in romantic passion, and males also noted a rise in aggression levels.

The same results were discovered when the subjects were asked to avoid being exposed to sunlight for two days and then have themselves tanned for roughly 25 minutes.

Blood tests showed that sunlight exposure resulted in a higher release of hormones like testosterone compared to a day before exposure.

An increase in testosterone in males in summer was discovered in data analyses from the Clalit and Maccabi Health Services.

