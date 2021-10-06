Close

This space tourism firm hopes that their stratospheric balloon flight, which costs a quarter of what SpaceX or Blue Origin excursions do, would provide clients with a very space-like experience.

The last time people heard anything about World View Enterprise's intention to launch people into space was seven years ago. In 2014, Gizmodo reported World View's successfully tested a scale replica of their high-altitude balloon system. The Arizona-based business shifted its focus to uncrewed balloons known as stratollites. Aerospace America said these balloons could transport imaging and communications equipment to high altitudes. Space.com added that these items could stay afloat for weeks at a time. World View is back in the space tourism business, according to a corporate press statement issued Wednesday.





World View Enterprise's Space Balloon Will Take You to Earth's Stratosphere For $50,000

However, the company FAQ said the balloons would go high enough to reveal the stratosphere of the Earth and the darkness of space. The business thinks that its service, which involves a huge balloon, or parafoil, lifting a passenger capsule to a height of nearly 19 miles (30 kilometers), would capture a distinct space-like experience.

The Kármán Line, 62 miles (100 kilometers) above sea level, is a widely accepted space border. World View's balloon will never go close to space, but that won't stop the business from incorporating its service into the space tourism industry. On the other hand, World View isn't attempting to compete with big space tourism companies such as Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin, and SpaceX. It would be more accurate to say that World View is attempting to step on their toes to some level.

For one thing, World View wants to charge $50,000 per passenger, which it claims is "significantly less than any other civilian space tourism voyage available today." Again, no room, but that's fine. That's still a lot of money, but it's nothing compared to the $25 million ticket price for a SpaceX CrewDragon voyage. Blue Origin sold a seat for $28 million at auction, while Virgin Galactic will charge $450,000.

World View said in the corporate statement that it will offer flexible financing options to its clients and accept $500 deposits. The $50,000 price tag is comparable to the cost of a high-end vehicle, and many individuals may find the experience worthwhile.

Pros and Cons of Riding this Space Balloon

One benefit of riding this balloon is that journeys to the stratosphere will take six to eight hours, Space.com said. The eight passengers and two crew members will be able to relax, enjoy the view, and even indulge in libations-but without the excitement of zero gravity. The capsule will have a restroom, which is great news for anybody wishing to join the 19-mile-high club.

World View plans to launch its balloons from the Grand Canyon at first, but the firm hopes to expand to include other breathtaking destinations such as Australia's Great Barrier Reef, Kenya's Serengeti, Brazil's Amazon, Egypt's Giza Pyramids, and Mongolia's Great Wall of China.

Another benefit is that it is physically accessible. A smooth ride to the stratosphere and a soft landing on the ground would replace a violent, high-acceleration rocket launch. Service animals will be allowed to board the plane as well.

Many safety precautions, according to the firm, are in place.

The business is still working on its design and needs to get a Federal Aviation Administration license. Ryan Hartman, World View's CEO, told SpaceNews that the business would want to do 100 launches each year, but it would rely on the launch sites and local weather conditions. The first voyage, which the non-profit organization Space For Humanity has already chartered, may take place in 2024.

All of this suggests that World View may have some company in the stratosphere. Space Perspective, owned by Jane Poynter and Taber MacCallum, both co-founders of World View, is working on a comparable product but at the cost of around $125,000 per passenger.

