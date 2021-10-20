Close

With the premise that neuroscience concerns us all, this event that will be held remotely from October 21st to 23rd offers t anyone interested the opportunity to understand, from the hand of experts, the wonders and complexities of the human mind. Neuroscience has traditionally been classified as an area of biology, however, it is a multidisciplinary science interconnected with other areas of knowledge, such as mathematics, linguistics, engineering, computer science, chemistry, philosophy, art, psychology, or medicine.

The Congress will have among its list of guests more than 20 experts such as John O'Keefe, British-American neuroscientist and psychologist who, in 2014, together with Edvard Moser and May Britt, received the Nobel Prize in Medicine for the discovery of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.

READ ALSO: Part of Brain That Controls Habits Found Responsible for Encoding New Learnings, Neuroscience Research Reveals





Another guest is experimental psychologist Steven Pinker. His specialty is psycholinguistics, in particular the study of the language acquisition process in children. Author of several books and contributor to The New York Times and magazines such as Time and The New Republic. He was considered one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2004 by Time magazine and one of the 100 most prominent intellectuals by Prospect and Foreign Policy in 2005. He received doctorates from the universities of Newcastle, Surrey, Tel Aviv, and McGill.

William Omar Contreras López, neurosurgeon subspecialist in functional neurosurgery, skull base and spine, professor UNAB, and director of the scientific committee of the Congress, is also part of the list of participants in this new version of the Congress.

In addition to the aforementioned experts, environmentalist and activist Francisco Vera will participate, technical director Jorge Luis Pinto, journalist Angela Posada Swafford, global director of Science and Data Quality of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, Juan Diego Gómez, among others. The complete list of guests and the programming can be found at www.unab.edu.co/congresofacultadsalud.

On the other hand, a celebration of the 25 years of the Medicine Program of the UNAB will be held on the first day of the Congress. "The Congress is an excellent opportunity to celebrate the twenty-fifth anniversary of the Medicine program, as teachers, students, graduates, strategic partners, converge on the same stage, individuals who have contributed to the growth of our program and the strengthening of processes of research, teaching, and extension to achieve academic excellence," said Laura Chain Afanador, dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences.

The International Congress is aimed at the entire international community through the link www.unab.edu.co/congresofacultadsalud, and it will have simultaneous translation.

RELATED ARTICLE: Neuroscience and Computer Vision Collaborate to Better Understand Visual Information Processing



