Close

The Hubble Space Telescope is encountering some issues, according to NASA. The space agency has placed the optical equipment in Safe Mode to prevent it from crashing or failing any worse than it already has. However, the firm assured that its components are in excellent condition. They added that they are already working on a solution to get it back up and running.

Hubble has performed well in recent years, resulting in several scientific and space discoveries. Unfortunately, it also exhibited indications of age with several flaws, the most current of which has many academics concerned.

NASA initially the Hubble Space Telescope on April 24, 1990, according to Hubblesite. The said instrument aims to study and observe dynamic celestial bodies such as stars and galaxies. Using Hubble's equipment, researchers hope to learn more about the universe's history and development.

NASA Hubble Space Telescope on Safe Mode Due Technical Problems

Hubble's Twitter account published an update on the space telescope on Tuesday. According to the post, the spacecraft went into safe mode when it had synchronization issues with internal spacecraft communications, according to the post. The problem brought all of the space telescope's operations to a halt. Fortunately, its instruments are still in fine working order.

Hubble’s science instruments went into safe mode on Monday after experiencing synchronization issues with internal spacecraft communications. Science observations have been temporarily suspended while the team investigates the issue. The instruments remain in good health. — Hubble (@NASAHubble) October 25, 2021

This isn't the first time the Hubble has gone into safe mode; the last time it did so was earlier this year, when it went dark for a few days. It is yet uncertain if this is a related or interrelated situation.

Hubble will stop aiming towards its objectives and discontinue data gathering while in safe mode, according to EarthSky. Solar panels, on the other hand, will keep it running. This will allow the researchers to work through the technical issues.

ALSO READ: NASA Hubble Space Telescope Shares Photo of Spiral Galaxy NGC 2903, Orion Nebula

It's important to remember that Hubble is an extremely active telescope. Because its discoveries are shared with a variety of space organizations, every second of its observation is valuable.

Unfortunately, this malfunction has caused a lot of research that relies on Hubble's data to be halted, which is why they are hoping for a quick remedy. Hubble has yet to declare if they have already solved the problem as of writing.

Telescope's Contributions

NASA Hubble has made significant contributions to the world and the study of space, since the vast cosmos has always been awe-inspiring to everyone, particularly the big unknown that still awaits us. Regular telescopes may perceive it as a never-ending black hole, but Hubble's deep-space technology may see it as a possible new study to locate new galaxies, stars, or systems.

🎃 Who sees the space pumpkin?



These colliding galaxies resemble two glowing eyes with a crooked, carved smile. Learn more about this Hubble image: https://t.co/pwefpjEAsM



Happy #NationalPumpkinDay! pic.twitter.com/zsw1ovUwLn — Hubble (@NASAHubble) October 26, 2021

Hubble released a "space pumpkin" post in honor of National Pumpkin Day on Twitter before the optical equipment developed problems again. As a result, the safety mode issue may not be as serious as it appears.

As posted in another tweet, Hubble also found fascinating astronomical phenomena called the starburst galaxy earlier this month. The fast star formations that occur in the event's system gave it its name. Even better, the galaxy NGC 4666 developed superwind, which is a type of severe cosmic weather. Hubble shared a photo of the incident on Twitter.

Things are getting a little intense in this #HubbleFriday image…



This majestic spiral galaxy is called NGC 4666, and it’s going through an episode of rapid star formation – earning it a classification as a “starburst galaxy” by astronomers: https://t.co/DrYwZkbQhD pic.twitter.com/qcOAoKlmrJ — Hubble (@NASAHubble) October 15, 2021

Spiral galaxies are rather frequent, yet they are unquestionably one of the most stunning pictures in space. It is only one of Hubble's numerous photographs of the galaxy. Fans and researchers of space hope that the space telescope will be repaired soon so that it may continue to examine the amazing events that occur in space.

RELATED ARTICLE: Hubble Space Telescope Found Two Interacting Galaxies 200 Million Light-Years Away

Check out more news and information on Space in Science Times.