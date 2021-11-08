Close

Some people may see a fireball in the southeast sky Monday night at around 10:30 pm ET and potentially hear a sonic boom, as a SpaceX spacecraft is expected to reenter the atmosphere at that time.

The Naval Construction Battalion Center (NCBC) in Gulfport, according to CNBC affiliate WLBT 3, issued a warning to residents of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.







SpaceX Crew-2 Mission Earth Return: Sonic Boom Expected in Southern Parts of United States

The NCBC has warned that the return of the SpaceX spacecraft to Earth might result in a huge fireball lasting 5 to 10 minutes. In addition, residents in the southern United States - including Mississippi and West Texas' Concho Valley - heard a tremendous sonic boom sound along with the dazzling light.

Brad Panovich, chief meteorologist at WCNC-TV Weather, said on social media that the SpaceX Crew-2 return mission might be visible in the Gulf of Mexico around 15 minutes before splashdown. The greatest views will be over Mexico and the Gulf of Mexico. Around 10:15 ET/9:15 CT, those on the Gulf coast may be able to view it low on the horizon.

Experts said homeowners should not be startled by the loud boom they may hear.



This is not the first time sonic booms during a SpaceX mission splashdown caught residents off guard. Science Times said residents in regions of Florida heard a huge boom after a SpaceX Dragon 2 spacecraft safely splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean in October. When an object moves faster than the speed of sound through the air, it produces a sonic boom, which is similar to shock waves.

Splashdown Poses Risks to Astronauts?

One of the most dangerous aspects of spaceflight is the launch of a rocket. According to the New York Times, the second most perilous element is when a spaceship must decelerate and endure the scorching heat of re-entry while returning to Earth. The Crew Dragon capsule, which is carrying the Crew-2 astronauts, is circling the Earth at a speed of more than 17,000 miles per hour.

The capsule accelerates as it descends until it reaches the upper layer of the atmosphere-the air resistance functions as a brake at this point. The heat shield at the bottom of the capsule creates temperatures of up to 3,500 degrees Fahrenheit because of the air compression.

It will bounce off the atmosphere and back into space if it comes in at too shallow an angle. It may burn up if it reenters too quickly. Crew Dragon capsules, on the other hand, have been successfully navigating through re-entry for decades. It's rocket science, but it's rocket science that's widely known.

NASA astronauts had undergone training to deal with various situations if something goes wrong during the launch and splashdown. The spacecraft's computer mostly handles everything. It keeps track of the spacecraft's position, fires brief engine bursts to maintain the capsule orientated with the heat shield to absorb heat, and releases the parachutes, all while the crew members relax and enjoy the journey.

About SpaceX Crew-2, Crew-3 Mission

The Falcon 9 rocket that launched the SpaceX Crew-2 mission to the International Space Station on April was part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program. Space.com said SpaceX Crew-2 mission has spent the previous 200 days onboard the International Space Station. They are scheduled to splashdown off the coast of Florida at 10:33 EST on Monday.

On November 10, SpaceX will launch the four Crew-3 members to the International Space Station on its next crewed mission for NASA. Liftoff will take place at 9:03 pm EDT. The mission, dubbed Crew-3, will be SpaceX's fourth crewed spacecraft and transport NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, Kayla Barron, and European Space Agency Matthias Maurer to the International Space Station for a six-month mission.

Check out more news and information on SpaceX in Science Times.