An occurrence of monkeypox in Maryland was confirmed Tuesday evening following the return of a traveler from Nigeria to the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) laboratory scientists, the virus comes from a strain that has been re-emerging since 2017 from Nigeria, after 40 years with no reported cases.

As indicated in a USA Today report, Monkeypox is a rare yet potentially severe viral disease that usually starts with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes, developing into a widespread rash on the face and body.

People with monkeypox are likely to experience lesions, and travelers coming back from Nigeria should watch out for and observe symptoms.

Due to the health hazards linked to a single case of monkeypox, the CDC has advised clinicians to report suspected cases right away to local and state public health authorities regardless of whether they are exploring other probable diagnoses, as well.

People can catch the virus by having contact with infected animals or animal products, which include preparation of wild game or being scratched or bitten by an animal, the CDC said.

3 Stages of Monkeypox

Monkeypox is contagious, but it depends on what stage a patient is in, the outlet noted. According to the CDC, Monkeypox has three stages: the incubation period, the prodrome phase, and the rash stage.

The incubation period is when and where the virus is taking hold right after an individual is infected. It can range between five and 21 days, and the patient is not infectious at this phase, Medical Xpress specified in a similar report.

The second phase, the prodrome phase, is where a patient is showing early symptoms and potentially infectious. Among the symptoms are malaise, sore throat, fever, and headache, as well as swollen lymph nodes.

During the third and last stage, the lesions develop on the mouth and body of an individual. Until all the scabs have fallen off, the patient will then be infectious. The entire stage can last approximately three weeks.

Experts believe human-to-human transmission of the virus occurs mainly through large respiratory droplets.

Travelers Required to Wear Masks

Travelers headed for the US were required to wear masks while on the plane and when in the US airports because of the ongoing pandemic, lowering the danger of the monkeypox virus, which is detailed in a World Health Organization report. Nevertheless, it is still probable that the infected person interacted with others before boarding or after leaving the plane.

According to the CDC since 2017, more than 200 cases have been verified in Nigeria, and eight cases have been recorded and reported in international trips from Nigeria. These cases include one in Texas in July this year, and the most recent case recorded.

The last case in the US involved a resident of Texas who traveled from Nigeria to Atlanta, then to Dallas. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported it was the first occurrence of the virus in the state.The patient in Texas was admitted to the hospital in isolation.

Treatment

According to the CDC, at present, there is no proven safe cure for the monkeypox virus, although "infection can be managed."

The latest reported patient is presently isolated in Maryland as the health agency is working with the international health counterparts, the Washington, DC health and airline officials to get in touch with people who may have been in contact with the patient.

Report about the monkeypox case in Maryland is shown on WJZ's YouTube video below:

