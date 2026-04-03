7 Extinct Animals That Could Have Helped in Solving Today's Climate Challenges

Extinct animals once played a major role in shaping ecosystems, influencing carbon storage, vegetation balance, and overall environmental impact. Their presence helped regulate natural systems in ways that supported long-term climate stability, making them essential animals that helped ecosystems function efficiently.

As climate change accelerates, scientists are revisiting the ecological roles of these lost species and exploring how their absence has altered the planet. From megafauna carbon storage to trophic rewilding concepts, understanding these extinct animals reveals how restoring similar ecological functions could help address modern environmental challenges.

7 Extinct Animals With Critical Climate Functions

Extinct animals once played a crucial role in maintaining environmental balance and supporting climate stability. Many of these species acted as ecosystem engineers, influencing vegetation, soil health, and carbon storage on a large scale. Understanding their functions highlights how animals that helped ecosystems contributed to regulating climate long before modern environmental challenges emerged.

1. Woolly Mammoth

Woolly mammoths shaped Arctic landscapes by trampling snow, exposing the ground to freezing temperatures. This helped preserve permafrost and prevent massive carbon release. Their grazing also maintained grasslands that stored significantly more carbon than modern tundra.

2. Megatherium – Giant Ground Sloth

Megatherium played a key role in seed dispersal and vegetation balance. By spreading large seeds and creating soil disturbances, they helped maintain productive ecosystems. Their activities supported nutrient cycling and prevented land from turning into desert-like conditions.

3. Steppe Bison

Steppe bison maintained vast grasslands through continuous grazing. These grasslands captured large amounts of carbon and prevented shrub overgrowth. Their presence improved soil quality and boosted long-term carbon storage.

4. Moa

These giant birds influenced forest composition in New Zealand. By feeding on specific plants, they prevented overgrowth of invasive vegetation. This helped maintain biodiversity and supported healthier carbon-absorbing forests.

5. Thylacine – Tasmanian Tiger

As an apex predator, the thylacine controlled herbivore populations. This prevented overgrazing and preserved vegetation cover. Balanced ecosystems like this are more effective at storing carbon and resisting environmental stress.

6. Steller's Sea Cow

This massive marine herbivore maintained kelp forests by regulating their growth. Healthy kelp forests act as powerful carbon sinks, storing large amounts of "blue carbon." Their disappearance disrupted coastal carbon storage systems.

7. Passenger Pigeon

Passenger pigeons influenced forest ecosystems through massive flocks. Their droppings enriched soil, boosting plant growth and carbon absorption. Their extinction reduced nutrient cycling across large forest regions.

Read more: Why Apex Predators Are Crucial for Ecosystem Balance and Biodiversity Survival

How Did Extinct Animals Regulate Climate

Extinct animals acted as ecosystem engineers, shaping landscapes in ways that improved carbon storage and supported long-term climate stability. Through grazing, trampling, hunting, and seed dispersal, they created balanced environments where vegetation, soil, and atmospheric systems worked together efficiently. These animals that helped ecosystems maintained grasslands, increased biodiversity, and kept natural processes in check.

Key mechanisms included maintaining carbon-rich grasslands through grazing, spreading seeds to prevent monocultures, enriching soil through movement and waste, and controlling herbivore populations as predators. Without these processes, ecosystems became less effective at storing carbon, leading to shrub expansion, biodiversity loss, and soil degradation. This shift continues to accelerate climate change, highlighting the importance of the roles these extinct animals once played.

What Climate Change Problems Could Rewilding Extinct Animals Solve?

Reintroducing the ecological roles of extinct animals through trophic rewilding offers a potential solution to modern climate challenges. While the original species cannot return, similar animals can fill their ecological niches and restore lost environmental functions. This approach focuses on rebuilding natural systems rather than relying only on technology.

Key climate solutions include:

Grassland restoration: Grazers convert shrubland into carbon-rich ecosystems

Grazers convert shrubland into carbon-rich ecosystems Permafrost protection: Large herbivores help maintain frozen ground conditions

Large herbivores help maintain frozen ground conditions Methane reduction): Wetland engineering species regulate emissions

Wetland engineering species regulate emissions Forest recovery): Improved seed dispersal boosts carbon capture

These strategies show that restoring ecological balance can significantly reduce carbon emissions. By rebuilding the roles once held by extinct animals, ecosystems can regain their ability to regulate climate naturally.

Reimagining Climate Solutions Through Extinct Animals and Ecosystem Restoration

The story of extinct animals highlights how deeply connected biodiversity is to climate stability. Their absence has reshaped ecosystems, reducing their ability to store carbon and regulate environmental changes. Recognizing their roles offers valuable insight into how natural systems once maintained balance over thousands of years.

Modern approaches like trophic rewilding and ecosystem restoration aim to bring back these lost functions using existing species. By focusing on animals that helped ecosystems thrive, it becomes possible to rebuild resilient landscapes that support both biodiversity and climate goals. This shift toward nature-based solutions could play a key role in addressing long-term environmental challenges.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How did extinct animals help regulate climate?

Extinct animals influenced vegetation, soil, and ecosystems through daily activities like grazing and movement. These actions improved carbon storage and maintained balanced habitats. They also supported biodiversity, which strengthens ecosystem resilience. Their combined effects helped stabilize climate conditions over long periods.

2. What is trophic rewilding?

Trophic rewilding is the process of restoring ecosystems by reintroducing species that play key ecological roles. It focuses on rebuilding natural food chains and environmental interactions. This approach helps recover lost ecosystem functions. It is often used as a strategy to combat climate change and biodiversity loss.

3. Can modern animals replace extinct species?

Modern animals can sometimes fill similar ecological roles as extinct species. While they may not replicate every function, they can restore important processes like grazing or seed dispersal. These replacements are called proxy species. They are used in rewilding projects to rebuild ecosystems.

4. Why are ecosystem engineers important for climate change?

Ecosystem engineers shape the physical environment in ways that affect other species. Their actions influence soil health, water systems, and vegetation patterns. These changes directly impact carbon storage and emissions. Protecting and restoring these species is essential for long-term climate stability.