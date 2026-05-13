Engineered Blood Clots Stop Severe Bleeding in Seconds Using Synthetic Particles

Engineered blood clots made with synthetic particles can stop severe bleeding in seconds and are far stronger and stickier than natural clots, researchers say.

Researchers at McGill University and collaborators describe a method called "click clotting" that chemically links proteins on red blood cell surfaces to produce an engineered blood clot (EBC) that forms within seconds and resists breaking under stress far better than normal clots.

The team tested the EBC in laboratory and rat models and found the clot was about 13 times more resistant to fracturing and roughly four times more adhesive than natural clots, measures that could make it useful for fast control of major bleeding, according to Science Alert.

Engineered Blood Clots

The EBCs can be prepared either from a patient's own blood (autologous) or from matched donor blood (allogeneic), with preparation times the researchers reported as about 20 minutes for autologous material and about 10 minutes for the allogeneic product.

Because the method uses blood components rather than inert sealants alone, the clots also incorporate biological elements that may support tissue repair and healing, according to the authors.

Laboratory testing showed the engineered clots form a strong gel that adheres well to tissue and holds up under conditions that typically break natural clots, which suggests potential for use as emergency patches in surgery, traumatic injury or in patients with clotting disorders.

In animal experiments, the EBCs stopped bleeding rapidly and maintained mechanical integrity, which researchers say could reduce blood loss and improve outcomes in cases of uncontrolled hemorrhage, Medical Xpress reported.

The team emphasizes that while results are promising, more work is needed before clinical use in people; safety testing, scaled manufacturing, and human trials are required to confirm efficacy, storage, and compatibility issues.

Scientists note practical challenges such as matching donor blood types for allogeneic use, ensuring sterility, and confirming that engineered clots do not trigger unwanted immune or thrombotic reactions.

Independent and earlier efforts have explored platelet-mimicking nanoparticles and injectable materials to speed clotting or replace lost clotting function, showing similar goals of rapid hemostasis for battlefield or emergency medicine.

The new click-clotting approach differs in that it uses modified blood cells to create a biocompatible gel with both mechanical strength and native-like biology, which may help wounds heal as well as stop bleeding.

If human trials confirm safety and effectiveness, researchers say engineered blood clots could become an adjunct in trauma care, surgical practice and treatment for people with bleeding disorders, offering a rapid, biologically based option to stop life-threatening hemorrhage, as per GenEng News.