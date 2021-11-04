Close

People easily believe any health myths and outdated science to explain their behavior. However, it is important to believe in empirical evidence and be updated on the latest reviews or experiments on many things. Below are seven of the most common health myths that people still believe today, according to Inverse.

Is Drinking Alcohol in Moderation Good?

The first on the list is the myth that drinking alcohol in moderation promotes longer life. But German researchers of the study, titled "Alcohol Abstinence and Mortality in a General Population Sample of Adults in Germany: A Cohort Study" published in PLOS Medicine on November 2, found no evidence to back that claim.

Also, more research has shown that alcohol does more harm than good even in moderation. This harm that they cause is even greater than the benefits of moderately drinking alcohol brings.

Antiperspirants Can Cause Breast Cancer

According to the National Cancer Institute, there is no scientific evidence that links the use of antiperspirants and deodorants to the development of breast cancer.

They noted that more evidence is needed to establish a connection between the two that the aluminum-based compounds and parabens in antiperspirants can indeed cause cancer.

Men Who Drink Soy Milk Will Grow their Breast Tissues

A previous report by Inverse showed that there is no consistent scientific evidence that men who drink soy milk or consume soy products grow extra breast tissue. This myth started when a man who drank 3 quarts of soy milk started to notice that his breast have become swollen and painful.

Despite containing phytoestrogens, or plant estrogens, this compound does not cause the breasts to grow.

Eating Egg Yolks Contribute to Higher Rates of Heart Disease

According to the study, titled "Dietary Intakes of Eggs and Cholesterol in Relation to All‐Cause and Heart Disease Mortality: A Prospective Cohort Study" published in the Journal of the American Health Association (JAHA), eating eggs does not lead to increased risk of heart diseases and mortality.

Cracking Knuckles Can Cause Arthritis

Harvard Health Publishing reported that cracking knuckles do not raise the likelihood of having arthritis because it simply releases the bubbles in the lubricating fluid between the joints of the fingers.

On the other hand, arthritis is caused by the inflammation of the joints. But it can lead to decreased grip strength or worse, an accidental injury.

"Feed a Cold, Starve a Fever"

The statement "starve a cold, feed a fever" or sometimes interchanged into "feed a cold, starve a fever" holds no truth to them. This notion likely originated in the Medieval period, but scientists said that fasting will not cure either of the illnesses. Fever or cold is usually cured by drinking lots of fluid and enough rest.

Going Outside With Wet Hair Will Make You Sick

Leaving the house feeling fresh after a bath and without blow-drying the hair does not make people more susceptible to illnesses. People get sick through exposure to germs or viruses, like influenza A. That is why doctors recommend frequently washing hands to minimize contact with pathogens.

