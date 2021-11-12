Close

The University of Essex recently conducted a study that would identify the link between the neural structures of a father with their paternal status towards their lifestyle and care they provide to their offspring. Throughout the investigation, researchers observed the hypothalamus and other regions of the brain in 50 father participants. The subjects were asked to answer an evaluation sheet that would explain the intensity of bonding with their children and the level of joy they experienced during the specified activity.

The experts found that the fathers who had confirmed high levels of joy with kids have a much larger hypothalamus than the individuals who expressed low interest or joy. The main interest of the study was to detail the properties and structure of the almond-sized hypothalamus whenever the brain utilizes it for its key functions over human attachment. Further studies will be conducted to identify whether the physical size of the hypothalamus reflects the bond and time with their children or is simply a natural feature in the birth of men.

Link Between Fatherhood and Brain Structure

The new study identified that the brain structure between fathers differs from one another. According to the authors from the University of Essex, there may have been a link between the intensity of attachment, specifically the time spent with children, and the brain's size in fathers.

The correlation of the neural features and the attachment factors of fathers revealed that men who enjoy their companionship and bonding with their children have a much larger hypothalamus. Although many functions are being managed by the almond-sized region of the neural organ, many capacities of the hypothalamus are still uncategorized and well-defined. One of the key roles of the region is related to parenting as well as the emotional attachment of people. In this case, the experts are discerning the specific responses of the hypothalamus in men as they take the personified fatherhood towards their kids.

Although there are limiting factors that equate to the real reason behind the growth of hypothalamus size in fathers, the authors expect further studies to present a more comprehensive examination of the matter. According to a Daily Mail report, the findings of the study could contribute to separate research in the future about the emotional aspects of the relationship expressed between the bonds of the fathers and their offspring. The study was published in the journal Child Development, titled "Interpersonal Neural Synchrony During Father-Child Problem Solving: An fNIRS Hyperscanning Study."

Brain Scan Shows Larger Hypothalamus in Fathers with Better Attachment to their Kids

The study was made possible through the help of 50 fathers who all agreed to have their brains scanned for the investigation. Alongside the neural imaging, the participants were requested to give their insights about what they spend with their children, the intensity of joy and bond they experience, and other caregiving factors through a questionnaire.

Based on the comparison of the data gathered from the experiment, the group that confirmed positive notes and beliefs on their relationship with the children are found to have a larger size of the hypothalamus in their brain, as opposed to the fathers who did not. Additional findings of the study were published in the journal Social Neuroscience, titled "Hypothalamus volume in men: Investigating associations with paternal status, self-reported caregiving beliefs and adult attachment style."

