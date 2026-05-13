SpaceX Fired Up 33‑Engine Starship ’V3‘ Prototype for Testing, Marking a Major Step Toward Full‑Scale Orbital Flight

SpaceX ignited all 33 Raptor engines on its new Super Heavy "V3" booster in a full-duration static-fire test at Starbase, a major milestone toward a full-scale Starship orbital flight.

The static-fire at SpaceX's Boca Chica Starbase lit every Raptor on Booster 19 while the vehicle remained fixed to the pad, and SpaceX described the run as a "full duration and full thrust" firing that lasted roughly 14 seconds.

That test clears a key technical hurdle for the V3 design, which uses the latest Raptor evolution and larger tanks to deliver higher thrust and improved reusability compared with earlier Super Heavy boosters, according to Daily Galaxy.

SpaceX's Super Heavy 'V3'

SpaceX has been assembling Ship 39 and Booster 19, the first V3 pair, and completed integrated tanking and flight‑like countdown rehearsals in the weeks leading up to the static fire, steps that prepare the vehicle and ground systems for an integrated flight test.

Engineers expect the V3 debut flight to be Flight 12 for the Starship program, a suborbital integrated test that will validate many redesigned systems, including the bigger booster, upgraded Raptor engines, and new Pad 2 infrastructure at Starbase.

Reports noted that SpaceX was targeting mid‑May for the V3's first integrated launch, with a 90‑minute launch window announced for May 19 as a no‑earlier‑than target if final checks proceed on schedule.

For Flight 12, mission plans call for the Ship to fly on a suborbital arc, attempt an in‑space engine relight, deploy dummy Starlink V2 satellites for data collection, and splash down in the Indian Ocean while the Super Heavy booster will perform a controlled splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico rather than an on‑site catch.

SpaceX will not attempt booster recovery during the first V3 flight because the mission will focus on validating new systems and collecting performance data.

The V3 changes are significant: Super Heavy V3 packs 33 Raptor engines and introduces structural and propellant-system redesigns intended to enable rapid, full‑scale reuse and eventually support in‑orbit refueling for lunar and Mars missions.

SpaceX's public posts and videos documented earlier V3 milestones, including short-duration partial engine tests and static fires of the upper stage, which helped engineers refine ground support, cryogenic proofing, and integration procedures ahead of the full 33‑engine run, Gizmodo reported.

Observers noted the static fire produced the largest concentrated engine test in the Starship program so far, generating millions of pounds of thrust while the booster was held down for instrumentation and safety checks.

SpaceX will analyze telemetry and hardware after the static fire to confirm engine performance, plumbing, and structural responses before greenlighting the integrated launch attempt.

If the static-fire data support progression, Starship V3's upcoming integrated flight will be watched closely by NASA, industry partners, and the aerospace community because success would mark a major step toward the full‑scale, reusable launch capability SpaceX plans for lunar and Mars missions, as per Space.