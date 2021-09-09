Close

SpaceX is just days away from sending its first all-civilian crew into low Earth orbit for a three-day journey.

Next week, the mission will launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida's Launch Complex 39A. SpaceX's all-civilian crew were also cleared for flight readiness review before flying, Orlando Sentinel (via MSN) said.

Shift4 Payments CEO Jared Isaacman, who is also the commander of the Inspiration4 mission, arranged the trip in partnership with SpaceX. Inspiration4 aims to promote awareness of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, and attain a $200 million financial target for the hospital, according to Isaacson.

On several levels, the mission is noteworthy. People said it would be the first space trip to feature a bone cancer survivor, in this case, 29-year-old American Hayley Arceneaux. It will also be the first voyage to orbit without a professional astronaut on board. ABP News said it will also be the first SpaceX mission with a Dragon spacecraft that does not visit the International Space Station.

It is the first time a Crew Dragon spacecraft with an all-glass observation dome at its tip is used. During what promises to be a spectacular journey, the crew will not only enjoy the amazing vistas from the dome. Still, it will also conduct numerous health-related studies in microgravity.

Inspiration4 Crew Excited To Use Expertise To Help Others

Isaacman, speaking recently about the forthcoming trip, said the Inspiration4 crew is excited to utilize their expertise to help others who will launch in the years and decades to come have a brighter future.

He claimed in a press release that less than 600 individuals have entered space in all of human history. He expressed his pride in the fact that their flight will impact people who fly after them. He's also excited to see how this trip will contribute to the dawn of a new age in space exploration.

Once the mission is successful, SpaceX will be able to offer comparable flights as part of a high-end space tourism business with excursions needing months of intense pre-launch training as well as large sums of money.

How to Watch Inspiration4 Launch

SpaceX just scheduled a 24-hour launch window on Tuesday, September 14, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. SpaceX will declare a five-hour window on Saturday or thereabouts, which we'll describe in this post. Weather conditions in and around Kennedy Space Center will play a big role in the exact launch time.

On its YouTube account, SpaceX will webcast the launch as well as the early stages of flight.

The live launch is also available on Netflix as part of a docuseries about SpaceX's first all-civilian mission.

The Kennedy Space Center offers a "FEEL THE HEAT Package" that allows fans to get as close to the launch pad as possible to directly see the launch. The event costs $250 before taxes, which covers admission and food. Other services, such as souvenirs and bus transportation, are provided.

